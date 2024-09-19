UAE Rugby Federation Confirms Two International Tests in November
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The UAE Rugby Federation has officially announced that the national men’s XV team is gearing up to participate in two highly anticipated international tests scheduled for November 2024 in the United Arab Emirates.
The team is set to go head-to-head against Zimbabwe and Germany in what promises to be an exhilarating showcase of rugby prowess. While the participation of their national representative team against Brazil is yet to be confirmed by HKCR, it is widely anticipated that they will clash with Brazil twice in November as well.
The upcoming matches are significant, especially after the HKCR side emerged triumphant as champions in the ARMC 2024, with the UAE securing an admirable second place.
Looking ahead, the ARMC tournament 2025 is poised to serve as a crucial direct qualification pathway for the Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, guaranteeing the presence of two Asian teams in the esteemed tournament.
Notably, the UAE Men’s XV is all set to host an Autumn International Series, marking the first time the nation will play host to such an event.
Both confirmed matches are designated with full ‘test’ status, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming fixtures. The UAE’s impressive victory over the favored Koreans in the ARMC 2024 at The Sevens Stadium has further heightened the enthusiasm for the upcoming international tests.
The first showdown will see the UAE face off against Zimbabwe on November 5, 2024. Zimbabwe, the reigning Rugby Africa Cup champions, secured their triumph in the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup, marking their first title win in 12 years.
Notable players in Zimbabwe's squad include former Western Force captain Ian Prior and center Kyle Godwin, who plies his trade at Lyon in France’s Top 14.
Moving forward, on November 16, 2024, Germany will take on the UAE at The Sevens Stadium. Having finished 6th place in the 2024 Rugby Europe Championship, Germany is expected to bring their A-game to the encounter.
In a separate series of matches, the Hong Kong China men are set to face Brazil twice in November, building on their previous victory over the South American team during their mid-2024 tour.
Brazil is also scheduled to tour Hong Kong for two test matches in November, following their Rugby World Cup 2027 South America Qualifier against Chile in Chile on October 5, 2024.