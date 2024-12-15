"Unacceptable" Sentences: Lawyers for Convicted Rugby Players Speak Out
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In a troubling turn of events, three former Grenoble rugby players—Denis Coulson from Ireland, Loick Jammes from France, and Rory Grice from New Zealand—have received lengthy prison sentences for their roles in a sexual assault that occurred in 2017. Following a private trial in Bordeaux, both Coulson and Jammes were sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Grice received a 12-year sentence.
The case revolves around a disturbing incident of gang rape involving a 20-year-old woman, which took place after a night of heavy drinking following a Top 14 rugby match. The woman bravely reported the assault the next day, describing her harrowing experience of waking up naked in a bed next to two undressed men, alongside others who were clothed. Although the players acknowledged having sexual relations, they maintained that it was consensual—a defense that the court firmly rejected.
The lawyers representing the convicted players voiced their frustration over what they deemed harsh sentences. Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, Coulson's lawyer, lamented, “What is the interest for society in sentencing him to 14 years? None, except to ruin a life.” In stark contrast, the victim’s lawyer, Gregoire Mouly, highlighted the significance of the verdict, declaring, “This evening, we sent a message... that they did not have the right to do what they did.”
In addition to the three main defendants, two others—Chris Farrell from Ireland and Dylan Hayes from New Zealand—faced repercussions for their roles in the event. Farrell received a four-year sentence, with two years suspended, as he was found to have witnessed part of the assault yet took no action. Meanwhile, Hayes was given a two-year suspended sentence. The case has ignited considerable discussion within the rugby community about the conduct of professional players and the underlying culture that pervades the sport.
Furthermore, the trial has sparked broader societal conversations concerning accountability and support for victims. One of the victim's lawyers, Gaessy Gros, powerfully stated, “This sends a very strong signal to the men of this country, to the world of rugby, and to women too. Ladies, you can dress as you want, drink as much as you want, this freedom is priceless.”
These convictions emerge in a climate of increasing scrutiny over rugby’s off-field culture, shining a light on pressing issues of consent and accountability in environments that are often high-pressure and male-dominated. For the victim and her supporters, this verdict signifies a vital step towards justice, reinforcing the notion that such abhorrent actions will not be overlooked.