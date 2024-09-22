Uruguay To Face Spain, Japan, And Romania In November Rugby Internationals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Uruguay's national rugby team, Los Teros, will participate in the November 2024 Internationals in Europe in November. They are scheduled to play three test matches against familiar opponents. The first match will be against Spain on the weekend of November 08-10.
They will then travel to France to face Japan on November 16 at the Chambéry Savoie Stadium. Their final match will be against Romania at the Stadionul National Arcul de Triumf in Bucharest on November 23.
The Uruguayan team is gaining recognition and establishing itself as a team capable of defeating tier-two nations. They have achieved notable results against strong teams such as USA, Canada, and Georgia. The team has produced outstanding players such as Rodrigo Capo Ortega and Pablo Lemoine.
Several players compete in both top South American and top European competitions. For example, scrum-half Santiago Arata plays for Castres in the Top 14, while Manuel Leindekar and German Kessler play in the France Pro D2.
Regarding their history with these opponents, Uruguay previously faced Spain in 2020, with each team winning one test match. The upcoming match will be crucial in determining their head-to-head record. Uruguay has played five times in capped internationals against Japan, with their first meeting resulting in a Uruguayan victory in 2005.
However, Japan has since won the following four matches played. Lastly, Uruguay faced Romania in 2022 and secured two victories. Overall, Uruguay has three wins, Romania has nine, and there was a draw in 2010 in their thirteen encounters.
Following their home matches against Scotland, France, and Argentina in July, Los Teros will have matches against Tier 2 opposition in November. Similarly, Chile will not face a Tier 1 opponent in a November test match, as they are scheduled to play Canada, the Netherlands, and Scotland ‘A’.
Additionally, Brazil will be touring Hong Kong, playing two test matches. Argentina, on the other hand, has a three-match tour in November, facing Italy, Ireland, and France in Udine, Dublin, and Paris respectively.