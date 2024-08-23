US Division III Rugby: Contenders Chase Babson for Title
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Men's Division III national champion Babson and runner-up Wayne State College begin the new season rated Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, following an exciting final the previous year.
Last December in Houston, the Beavers defeated the Wildcats, 27-23, after overcoming an 11-point hole in the second half.
With a well-stocked pantry under head coach Bryn Chivers, who is in his second year, Wayne State, a perennial competitor in Division III, will be back in the mix.
Coach Bryn Chivers of Wayne State College expressed optimism about the team's success upon his arrival about two years ago.
"I'm not only excited to take the helm of these two successful programs but also to collaborate with a school who are actively promoting rugby as a part of their vision for the role of recreational sport within the total college experience," said Chivers at the time.
"I'm not only excited to take the helm of these two successful programs but also to collaborate with a school who are actively promoting rugby as a part of their vision for the role of recreational sport within the total college experience," he said.
Three All-Americans, wing Asante Rikhotso, flanker Sean Munemo, and hooker Banele Jiyane, are back for the Wildcats.
The Beavers have an equally abundant pool of seasoned players. Reed Santos, the all-around flyhalf and national championship game MVP, has graduated, but promising Canadian back row Charles Price and All-American lock Brice Muller are back.
The 2022 national champion Cal Poly Humboldt is rated third to start the season. After losing to Wayne State in the playoffs from December 23–20 of the previous year, the Lumberjacks have returned with two All-American forwards: prop Isaac Khelo and lock Logan McDaniel. Both provide the unique physicality that has helped Humboldt become well-known recently.
Half of the All-American front row will remain at fourth-ranked Catholic, as Sean Richter is back for his junior campaign. John Walsh and Lucas Mayer, the Cardinals' top two try scorers, will also return.
After coming up short the last two years, Catholic, who advanced to the national semifinals for the first time in school history in 2022, will be hoping that this core group of players can help them go over the hump and into the championship game.
The fifth-ranked Southeastern Louisiana, who finished 9-1 the previous season and almost forced the Cardinals to overtime in the regional final (28–24), will present a formidable challenge to Catholic.
In the north, Endicott College has a new head coach and a new league, which has caused the Gulls' standings to somewhat decline from where they finished the previous season.
Endicott will play their inaugural season in the recently established North Atlantic Collegiate Rugby (NACR) league under the direction of Australian Dan Jeffrey, who will succeed longstanding head coach Dave Kenkel.
The rise of great teams like John Carroll and a determined Slippery Rock—who secured the final berth in the top ten following a playoff trip in the previous autumn and an unexpected first-place performance at CRCs in the spring—will present Franciscan with an uphill struggle in the Allegheny.
It was unfortunate to lose All-American scrumhalf Vincent Prezzia, but the Barons, under head coach Jason Adams, have emerged as consistent challengers.
St. John's, a two-time national champion, is ranked eighth to start the season, and they seem to be the favorite in the Northern Lights. Rival St. Thomas, however, is hoping to tip the scales as the Tommies are fresh off a trip to the Collegiate Rugby Championship in April.