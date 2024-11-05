NFL's Saquon Barkley Sparks "Leaping" Debate In Rugby World
Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley has sparked an unusual controversy in Rugby. Barkley did something special on the 3rd and Eight Yards to go against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He juked two defenders and then reverse-hurdled before being brought down by a gaggle of defenders.
"Non-rugby obviously… But this might be the most athletic thing I've ever seen. A backwards hurdle from Saquon," said Tight Five Rugby a media out let on social media.
That sparked a debate online about whether Rugby codes should make rule changes to allow such play. Under current Rugby Union rules, such a play is illegal.
"Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others, including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler," according to the rules of the game over at World Rugby.
Despite these restrictions, there have been notable exceptions, especially when players dive for a try. And, of course, players can jump for a ball regardless of where defenders are around them. The most famous "no-call" recently was England's Jonny May, who scored a tie by vaulting over an Italian defender in the Six Nations Championship that year. The move even led the Six Nations social media account to joke that the "Super Bowl was last week."
Jonathan Kaplan, former one of the most international rugby union referees of all time, later opined that the jump was legal after it sparked controversy online. The score had little impact on the game.
England beat Italy 41-18 at Twickenham in the second round of that year's Six Nations Tournament.
The Azzuri have never beaten England in Rugby Union. This year, Italy lost a 27-24 victory to England in Stadio Olimpico, Rome.
The narrow score was the closest margin for the two teams in their 31-match history.
Similarly, despite Saquon Barkley's third-down heroics, the Philadelphia Eagles went on to earn a close 28-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the current NFL team of former Welsh Rugby International Louis Rees-Zammit.