USA Eagles Bracing For Set Piece Battle In Spain Rugby Test
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Eagles are riding high after an impressive 36-12 victory over Tonga and are gearing up for their next challenge against Spain. With two consecutive wins on their November tour, the Eagles aim to make their win three in a row, carrying momentum and confidence into the match in Madrid.
In their win over Tonga, the Eagles showcased an improved attacking structure, adjusting well to early pressure from the Pacific Islanders. Captain Greg Peterson led the way in his 50th Test, while debuts from Mark O’Keeffe and Mikey Grandy highlighted the team’s strength.
Although there were a few early defensive mistakes, the USA managed to turn things around with a disciplined defense and effective set-piece execution. The game marked just the second victory for the United States against Tonga, and it was their first win since they faced each other for the first time in 1999.
Spain enters the upcoming match eager to recover from a tough loss, having fallen short by 14 points to Fiji. The team is determined to shake off the disappointment from their previous performance.
The Eagles are now bracing for a grueling battle against Spain, a team known for its tactical kicking and structured play. Former Sevens standout Noah Brown could make his Test debut, having been named on the bench for the Madrid clash.
“It’s been a short week of preparation, but the boys are on their detail, and I think we’re in a very good spot,” said Peterson, the Eagles captain, in a statement.
Noah Brown’s, former USA 7s flyer journey has come a long way. He began his career in college rugby, now earning international recognition. He’ll be part of a mostly stable team from the match against Tonga, with just a few adjustments in the front row and outside backs to prepare for Spain’s unique way of playing. Captain Greg Peterson and head coach Scott Lawrence discussed their expectations for the upcoming game.
“We’re expecting a set-piece-heavy game,” said Peterson. “They’ll look to control kick transitions and play loose, expansive rugby, so we’ve prepared plans to counter those strengths.” Lawrence echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for a high work rate and adaptability.
The Eagles are determined to maintain their form, driven by standout players like AJ MacGinty and Ruben de Haas, who will lead the attack.