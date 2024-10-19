USA Faces Tough Test In Pool A At Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw has placed the USA Women’s Eagles in pool A where they will contend for the title against the host team, the England Rugby team, as well Australia and Samoa. The pool stage draw presents a tough challenge for the USA as they will face off against some of the top teams in the world.
The Rugby World Cup draw divided teams into bands based on their rankings, with the top 4 teams placed in Band 1. Canada was assigned to Pool B, alongside Scotland, Wales, and Fiji, while the USA was placed in Pool A with Australia, Samoa, and England. Reigning champions New Zealand was placed in Pool C with Ireland, Japan, and Spain.
The USA's participation in Pool A shows the team’s rising profile in women’s rugby. They have improved their performance in the last few years and now place a keen emphasis on playing the top tier. Sione Fukofuka, the USA head coach, said they have been drawn into a tough pool.
"It’s great to have the pools drawn and some clarity as to our opposition for the World Cup pool games,” she said.
“It’s a tough pool with the world's number one team in England, WXV 2 winners Australia, and a very physical and skillful Samoa, but we are excited at the challenge and are confident in our ability to build on the foundations of 2024, keep developing our DNA and be in a position to progress through the pool games into the playoff rounds," added Fukofuka.
England, recently crowned WXV 1 champion, is a favorite to top Pool A. They have a healthy scoreline against the USA, and they will be looking forward to representing their home World Cup.
The USA will need to be at their very best if they are to stand any chance of coming out of the pool stage. Judging from history, the Red Roses have a strong record against Pool A rivals Australia and Samoa, with their only defeat to the USA occurring in the inaugural World Cup final in 1991.
Recently, England secured a convincing 61-21 victory over the Women’s Eagles at the start of their successful Canada WXV 1 campaign. The USA's course through Pool A will be one of the dramatic arcs to follow throughout the event. The schedule for the matches will be disclosed on October 22nd.