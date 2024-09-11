USA National Collegiate Rugby Partners With The Rugby Site for Coaching Resources
By Priscilla Jepchumba
National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) is happy to have a new sponsor: The Rugby Site, a provider of rugby coaching materials from New Zealand, known for its excellent rugby.
This partnership also allows coaches and players within the NCR network to access quality training at an affordable price.
NCR CEO eagerly responded to the participation of the chiefs of international rugby professionals, stressing that the possibility of consulting highly qualified trainers with the help of The Rugby Site’s courses will help increase the level of play during the current championship cycle.
“We’re excited to offer the knowledge and experience of international rugby experts to the coaches of NCR. The Rugby Site’s courses are going to level up the playing field this championship cycle,” said Treece.
Started by professional rugby trainers and athletes, The Rugby Site will now share its most suitable bonuses for NCR members, including an extensive library of videos and manuals on all types of rugby union.
Seriously inspired by Wayne Smith, the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning coach, and Sir Graham Henry, The Rugby Site's programs provide an opportunity to enhance the possibilities of successful Rugby training at a Global level using the best training standards.
This partnership was made as an improved development to support the growth of collegiate rugby in the United States.
By making superior resources easily available, NCR and The Rugby Site are helping to cultivate a new generation of rugby talents and improve coaching. Within the next few days, NCR members will receive additional information and the code that will allow access to courses on the Rugby Site.
“Coach development is a critical area for U.S. college rugby to improve its player development. It is an exciting and important initiative for us at The Rugby Site to partner with NCR and be able to have a positive influence on the coach development within the strategically important American collegiate rugby program,” said Phil Connolly, The Rugby Site CEO.