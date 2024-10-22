USA National Collegiate Rugby Welcomes New Board Members To Drive Growth And Development
By Priscilla Jepchumba
National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) recently welcomed three individuals to its Board of Directors: Olivia Malifa, Haukilagi Bouthiaux, and Santiago Tagtachian. Their addition to the team enhances the organization’s leadership with their experience and expertise.
The National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) promotes rugby's growth both on and off the field. It achieves this by developing programs across different divisions to introduce the sport to new participants, engage fans, and provide high-level competition for athletes.
One of the nominees, Olivia Malifa, stands out among the appointees with her background as a co-founder and managing director at SOAR Media, which has spanned over two decades.
She has worked in marketing for lifestyle and luxury brands and has expertise in the sports industry. Her deep love for rugby and her knowledge are set to bring immense value to NCR.
Haukilagi "Kalysia" Bouthiaux is a firefighter with experience in both the military and civilian realms who displays excellent leadership qualities and a passion for youth athletics.
Santiago “Santi” Tagatchian brings an outlook and more than twenty years of expertise in healthcare strategy and operations to the board.
The inclusion of these board members strengthens NCR's commitment to backing and growing collegiate rugby initiatives across the country.
NCR honors its members' achievements with championship routes and acknowledgment initiatives, as well as occasions like the National 7s and college-level rugby championships.
NCR also focuses on developing high-performance athletes through its programs and invests in the growth of college rugby through various revenue streams and investments.
In other board news, Anton Forbes-Roberts has been appointed Vice Chair of Internal Affairs. This role will focus on guiding NCR's strategic planning and organizational effectiveness.
The NCR Board is committed to providing collegiate rugby with the highest level of leadership and support. With these new members, the organization is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.