USA Olympic Medalists To Shine In PR7s All-Star Rugby Tournament
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Multiple Olympic bronze medalists from the USA Rugby team will compete in the 2024 PR7s All-Star Tournament, taking place in Portland, Oregon.
The event will feature both men's and women's teams from the USA, competing against past Olympians, legends, and other top players. This tournament serves as a warm-up for the USA teams ahead of the SVNS Series opener in Dubai on November 30.
For the first time since the highly successful rugby seven tournaments at the Paris Games, Team USA’s Olympians are set to take the field on home soil.
“We’re proud to welcome our Olympic heroes back to the U.S. in a celebration of our sport,” Owen Scannell, CEO of Premier Rugby Sevens, said.
The CEO and founder of PR7s is anticipating a “record-setting tournament” for rugby sevens supporters in the United States of America.
“Our PR7s All-Star format ensures high-level competition, Portland is a perfect market to celebrate rugby’s growth in America, and we’re thrilled to make history with USA Rugby,” Owen said.
The PR7s All-Star Tournament will highlight America rugby’s competitiveness and promote our sport’s inclusiveness and excitement.”
In PR7s, men’s and women’s teams compete under the same umbrella with equal pay. It’s a fast-paced, high-scoring competition that has revolutionized rugby sevens in the Land of the Free. USA Rugby is a proud partner of the competition.
“We’re proud to work alongside Premier Rugby Sevens to create this unique event that showcases the extraordinary rugby talent here in America,” USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren said.
He stated that it’s a great opportunity for fans to see Olympians back in action and for rugby to keep building momentum in the U.S.
The PR7s All-Star Tournament will be held at Providence Park, a 30,000-seat venue that is home to the Portland Timbers, a Major League Soccer club.
“We are thrilled to host such an exciting event for the sport of rugby, welcoming Olympians and some of the world’s best rugby players to Providence Park,” Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis said.
Providence Park is almost double the size of Portland’s next largest concert venue, making it the perfect venue for this historic All-Star event.