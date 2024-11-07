USA Rugby And Premier Rugby Sevens Join Forces For Thrilling PR7s All-Star Tournament
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Women's and Men’s National Rugby teams will play against the rich PR7s All-Stars lineup in a highly regarded, unique tournament to be held at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, on November 17th. This will be the first domestic rugby tournament for the USA Olympians since the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Commenting on the event, USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren highlighted the event's importance in showcasing rugby talent in the U.S., providing fans with the opportunity to see Olympians compete, and promoting the sport's growth.
“We’re proud to work alongside Premier Rugby Sevens to create this unique event that showcases the extraordinary rugby talent here in America,” said Goren.
During the Paris Olympics, the USA Women’s rugby team won a historic bronze medal. The bronze medalists featured 12 talented players from PR7s. Goren stated that the tournament will reignite the Olympic memories, showcasing the players back in play.
“This is a great opportunity for fans to see our Olympians back in action and for rugby to continue building momentum in the U.S. with our partners at PR7s. The PR7s All-Star Tournament will highlight American rugby’s competitiveness and promote our sport’s inclusiveness and excitement,” added Goren.
Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis expressed excitement about hosting the PR7s All-Star Tournament at the historic Providence Park, anticipating a vibrant atmosphere for the rugby community.
“We are thrilled to host such an exciting event for the sport of rugby, welcoming Olympians and some of the world’s best rugby players to Providence Park. No matter the event, Providence Park’s atmosphere is unmatched, and we look forward to welcoming the rugby community with USA Rugby and Premier Rugby Sevens,” said Davis.
A total of 43 PR7s athletes participated in the Paris Olympics, with 21 women winning medals across various teams. Officially recognized by USA Rugby, PR7s stands out as the pioneering professional sports organization of its kind, where dynamic men’s and women’s teams proudly compete side by side, receiving equal pay for their athletic achievements.
Participants will be able to watch multiple 14-minute games in a tournament round. Many fans will get the chance to witness Olympic medalists and other international elite-level players in action.
This new partnership between USA Rugby and Premier Rugby Sevens has been developed with the overall goal of continuing rugby's growth in the United States and fostering the development of future talent. The tournament is believed to attract many fans and create considerable awareness of the sport.