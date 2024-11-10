USA Rugby Defeats Portugal 21-17
The United States Rugby Union team’s November tour got off to a good start with a 21-17 win over Portugal in Coimbra.
The match attended by a small but enthusiastic crowd saw the No.19 team in the world take down the No.15 ranked tea in the world. For the United States the victory was sweet one given the United States had drawn and tied with Portugal. The United States having faced Portugal in 2022 and 2023 as well.
Three Major League Rugby (MLR) players made their debut with the national team. This includes Shilo Klein from San Diego Legion, Tomas Casares of the Miami Sharks, and Erich Storti of Anthem Rugby Carolina. Storti scored in this weekend’s match but, it was not Erich. Raffael Storti of Portugal scored one of two tries scored for Portugal in the match. While the United States saw tries from Ryan, Augspirger, Pifeleti.
Erich Storti, the first overall draft pick in the 2024 MLR Draft, will have to wait for his moment of glory.
The Eagles won despite missing. Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, a key player for Old Glory DC who was subbed out in the last minute. Os Osos had a chance to score in the matches final minutes but, the United States defense held strong.
Prior to the match Portugal was ranked 70.61 by World Rugby. The United State was sitting at 65.70.
The Eagles win is a great way to start the European tour. Furthermore, it helps ameloriate the sting of the Pacific Nations Cup campaign. In that tournament the United States narrowly missed a podium finish after a close 18-13 loss to Samoa. A win would of won them the bronze medal position in that tournament.
The Eagles are set to face two more test matches against Tonga and Spain later this month. After missing out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup, these matches represent valuable opportunities to regroup and build momentum.