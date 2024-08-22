USA Rugby Launches Membership Season 2024-25 Following A Successful Year
By Mohamed Bahaa
USA Rugby has formally started registering for the 2024–25 Membership season following an incredible year full of successes across-the board. With new programs, championship successes, and major National Team milestones reached, the sport has soared in the past year. The USA Women's Sevens team's remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympic Games has generated a lot of interest in the sport and sparked widespread interest for a much-awaited next season.
Sharing his excitement for the forthcoming season, USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren said, “The passion and enthusiasm for our game are unprecedented right now. Whether you’re playing or supporting, we’re thrilled to have you as part of this community.”
As last year, membership dues will remain the same, giving every member consistency. New and returning members will find it simple to join the USA Rugby community by completing registration using the Rugby Xplorer profile.
Furthermore, starting September 1, 2024, fresh Law revisions published by World Rugby will be applied at all levels of United States competition. The USA Rugby Learning Center provides the most recent Game Management Guidelines together with an educational film available via members' profiles to let them adapt to these updates.
With the official beginning of the 2024-25 USA Rugby Membership year on August 16, the company is ready to build on the achievements of the past year, therefore welcome bigger and more involved rugby community.
Looking forward, USA Rugby is still dedicated to promote development at all levels, from grassroots projects to elite events. Not only in terms of broadening the reach of the sport but also in terms of strengthening the sense of community among players, coaches, and supporters this season promises to be crucial. USA Rugby is positioned to achieve even more significant progress in the worldwide rugby scene with ongoing support and involvement, so strengthening its reputation as a developing power in the game.