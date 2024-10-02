USA Rugby Launches National High School Pathway Program
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Rugby High Performance (HP) and USA Youth & High School announced that they are now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 pathway program for American high school-aged players. This program, known as 'The National High School Pathway,' aims to identify, select, and support a large group of talented U15-U18 players from across the country.
Over the next few years, the program plans to enroll over 375 boys and girls aged 15-18 annually. It is a collaborative effort with USA Youth and High School Rugby and includes various player identification programs, regional and national development assemblies, and an innovative 'virtual academy.'
Tamara Sheppard, the General Manager of High Performance at USA Rugby, emphasized the organization's commitment to increasing visibility into emerging talent in American high school rugby.
"We are committed to increase our visibility into the emerging talent across American high school rugby," said Sheppard, adding, "This initiative will improve player access to USA Rugby High Performance on a wider and ongoing basis, and drive sustained, skill-based development into younger age groups in every pocket of the country.”
The virtual academy, developed by Mick Byrne and Nick Leah, offers a web-based training curriculum aimed at improving players' physical preparation, game understanding, and essential skills to meet higher national standards.
The academy will provide players with access to top-tier coaching and resources, enabling them to enhance their rugby abilities from the comfort of their own homes. Additionally, the program offers mentorship opportunities and guidance from experienced coaches, providing a comprehensive support system for the selected players.
Furthermore, selected players will have the opportunity to participate in regional and national development assemblies, where they can showcase their skills and learn from elite coaches. This exposure will not only enhance their rugby knowledge but also provide a platform for them to be scouted for potential future opportunities in the sport.
Best of all, selected players can apply to USA Rugby HP's National High School Pathway and virtual academy for free. This initiative aims to make high-level rugby development accessible to talented young athletes and ensure that financial constraints do not hinder their progress in the sport.