USA Rugby Launches Revolutionary High School Pathway
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The launch of an expansion to the pathway program for American high school-aged players has been announced by USA Rugby High Performance and USA Youth & High School Rugby (YHS).
This innovative initiative aims to transform player development in American rugby by utilizing state-of-the-art technology and top-notch coaching methods. ‘The High School Pathway’ is intended to identify, select, and progressively develop a large pool of eager U15-U18 players across the country, incorporating coordinated player identification programs, regional and national development assemblies, and a unique ‘Virtual Academy.’
Notable aspects of the initiative include a thorough selection process targeting aspiring U15-U18 players nationwide. Customized training plans, mentorship, and coaching from top international professionals.
The digital curriculum focuses on enhancing player awareness, commitment, and progress within the pathway.
Continuous assessment and reporting modules are in place to track baseline fitness, skill standards, and comprehension.
Annual requalification and open enrollment processes are in place to encourage dedication and excellence among participants.
Designed by 6 Degree Sports, the Virtual Academy offers a digital Web-based 'train-in-place' curriculum tailored to improve players' physical preparation, game understanding, and essential skills, aligned with higher national standards.
The first enrollees included players selected into the 2024 Boys U18 National Team, who gained access to skill assessment and individualized player programs. By 2025, the program will accelerate, selecting and enrolling 375+ boys and girls aged 15-18 annually.
Tamara Sheppard, USA Rugby General Manager of High Performance, commented on the program launch, "The ability to leverage technology to improve athlete and coach development in one platform will set new standards for our pathway of high-performance athletes and coaches. This is a great innovation to support the next generation of USA Eagles.”
"The Virtual Academy represents a transformative step forward for rugby in the United States," David Pool, the President of USA Youth & High School Rugby, stated.
"By harnessing the power of technology and expertise, we aim to cultivate the next generation of elite rugby talent, empowering young athletes to reach their full potential on and off the field," added Pool.
Selected players can participate in the High School Pathway without any cost, thanks to initial funding from private donors and a start-up grant from the U.S. Rugby Foundation.
Mick Byrne and Nick Leah are at the core of the 6 Degree platform. Byrne, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with New Zealand and the current Fiji Head Coach, is widely acknowledged as the leading rugby skills coach globally.
Leah has gained experience in Super Rugby and Super Rugby Academy with the ACT Brumbies, and Melbourne Rebels, as well as in the Japanese Top League with Kubota Spears and International 7’s, and the Australia men’s 7s.
While commenting on the program, the USA Rugby Men's High Performance Pathway Manager, Brendan Keane said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with USA Youth & High School Rugby, and 6 Degree Sports, to bring this to fruition".
"This initiative represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate rugby in the United States and increasingly provide young athletes with the programming and tools they need to succeed on their path to the Eagles," said Keane.
The Virtual Academy will soon become available to the broader rugby community as part of USA Youth & High School Rugby membership.
The aim of the wider release is to facilitate continuous development for players and coaches and to uncover talent across the country more comprehensively than is currently possible.
Upon joining the platform, individual players will undergo assessment and receive a personalized curriculum.