USA Rugby Partners With Venatour And Macron For Enhanced Experience
By Priscilla Jepchumba
USA Rugby is happy to extend operations through a couple of strategic partners, which will bring players and fans to the next level. The national governing body has partnered with Venatour Sports Travel to provide best-in-class rugby touring solutions, and Macron as the official sportswear partner and kit supplier for the USA Eagles.
The utilization of Venatour, the official international supporter and playing sports tour operator, will make fairly priced, quality sports tour opportunities available to USA Rugby members. Venatour was established by ex-England and British and Irish Lions player Gareth Chilcott and aims to provide clients—fans, schools, clubs, and others—with unique touring experiences.
“The team at Venatour and I are very proud to be associated with USA Rugby and can’t wait to introduce all rugby players in the United States to the rugby community over this side of the Atlantic. Seeing the best of the UK and Europe while combining it with your favorite sport sounds pretty perfect to me, and we can’t wait to get our first tours started with USA Rugby and offer our expertise across the US,” said Gareth Chilcott, Venatour’s Chairman.
There are two Rugby World Cups upcoming in 2031 and 2033, which is perfect timing for finding established rugby tour operators in the United States. Venatour’s new Denver office will mean clear and effective communication with members of USA Rugby and improved individual attention.
“In partnering with Venatour, we're confident in knowing our members will have the best in class experience at their doorstep through this collaboration," said Bill Gore, the USA Rugby CEO.
Besides the signed Venatour partnership, USA Rugby has Macron as its official sportswear supplier. The rapidly growing Italian sportswear firm will provide team wear to all the USA Men’s and Women’s National Teams. Macron fan apparel is anticipated to be available next year.
Macron has formed partnerships with five of the top ten women's teams and nine of the top twenty men's national sides in World Rugby. The CEO of USA Rugby, Bill Goren, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, emphasizing the importance of high-quality kits and apparel for optimal performance on the global stage.
“This is an exciting new partnership for USA Rugby. As our Men’s and Women’s National Teams head into a new era, we’re very proud to partner with an established rugby brand in Macron,” said Goren.
Macron's CEO, Gianluca Pavanello, also expressed delight in the new agreement, highlighting Macron's established reputation in rugby and the significance of the US market for the sport.
“We are delighted to announce our new agreement with USA Rugby. Macron has become synonymous with rugby, and the arrival of a new union whose shirts will bear the Macron Hero confirms that our brand is well-established as the point of reference for the sport as a whole. This project in the United States is particularly stimulating because the market is a vitally important one for rugby,” said Pavanello.