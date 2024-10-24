USA Rugby Star Maher Channels Luisa Madrigal For Encanto DWTS Performance
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher, a former Olympian and SI Swimsuit model, continued her impressive run on Dancing With the Stars. Partnered with Alan Bersten, she channeled the powerful Luisa Madrigal from Disney's Encanto for a jazz performance.
The duo's Encanto-themed performance was part of a Disney-themed episode of DWTS. Maher's dedication to the role and her ability to embody the spirit of Luisa Madrigal showcased her versatility and talent as a dancer.
Despite receiving a score of 25 out of 30, Maher's energetic performance and commitment to the character left a lasting impression on the judges and audience.
Maher dressed in a Luisa Madrigal costume but with a twist, consisting of a white crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a red bow, a blue skater skirt, and white sneakers. She also wore a red ribbon in her hair to complete the look. Hilariously, her pro partner dressed up as one of the village donkeys from the movie.
During dedication night, Maher and Bersten performed a rumba to the song 'My Way'by Yseult, resulting in applause.
On Disney night, Maher and Bersten chose to dance to a song from the beloved 2021 animated film Encanto, 'Surface Pressure'.
On DWTS, Maher served as the captain of Team Goofs, and her team danced to the song 'Eye to Eye' from the Movie. Each team's celebrities were also tasked with dancing solo during the group performances.
After the performance, Maher and Bersten jumped up the board with a total of 52 points. They earned second place after actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, securing a move to the next episode.
As an advocate for body positivity, Maher has been an incredible role model this year, especially recently, when she provided advice for young women athletes.
“As women, sometimes our bodies are looked at as something to be objectified and we are so much more than that, sports can show us what they can do, remember, strength is really powerful and your body is meant for a purpose,” Maher said.
Maher served as the SI Swimsuit digital cover star recently after Team USA took home the bronze medal for rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics Games.