USA U18s Rugby Ready To Shine On Global Stage
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Men’s and Women’s U18 Sevens teams are gearing up for the prestigious 2024 Global Youth Sevens tournament, which will take place in the vibrant city of Auckland, New Zealand, from December 13-15. This annual event is a showcase of burgeoning rugby talent from around the globe, where young athletes display their skills and passion for the game.
The Women's U18 team, led by Coach Irene Gardner, recently finalized its roster after a rigorous four-day selection process held in October. From a pool of hopefuls, Gardner selected a group of 16 talented players, six of whom previously competed in the 2023 tournament.
Now college students, these returning athletes bring invaluable experience and leadership to the team, setting a high standard for teamwork and performance. Coach Gardner expressed her pride in the development of the players, highlighting their skill levels, creativity, and ability to play a fast, tough style of rugby.
Among the standout players are Chloe de Leon from the U.S. Military Academy, Annie Henrich and Vasiti Turagavou, both hailing from Dartmouth, as well as exceptional high school senior Marley Larkin. Each of these athletes brings unique strengths and talents that will be crucial for the team’s success on the international stage.
On the men's side, the U18 program is under the seasoned guidance of Head Coach David Fee. With an eye on improvement, the team has been training diligently in preparation for the upcoming tournament. Fee has strategically chosen 13 players with the aim of surpassing their 6th-place finish in 2023 while also prioritizing the invaluable experience that comes from competing at such a prestigious level.
Since its inception in 2016, the Global Youth Sevens has attracted formidable U18 teams from rugby powerhouses like New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia. Beyond the fierce competition on the field, the tournament also promotes cultural exchange, including engaging activities such as a Māori welcome and community events that emphasize the significance of holistic growth for young athletes.
Organizations like the US Rugby Foundation and Golden Eagles play a crucial role in supporting this tournament, which has the potential to launch the careers of future rugby stars. Many past participants have gone on to make their mark at professional and international levels, underscoring the event's role in fostering the growth of rugby on a global scale.
Both USA squads are eager to represent their country with pride and determination as they prepare to shine on the international rugby stage in Auckland. With a blend of experienced leaders and promising new talents, the road ahead is filled with hope and potential for these young athletes.