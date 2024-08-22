USA U23s Sevens Return to Defend RugbyTown 7s Title
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Men’s U23s Sevens program will be back in Glendale, Colorado this week to defend their championship at the 2024 RugbyTown 7s.
This tournament provides an opportunity for developing American players to compete against current and former Olympians from around the world.
After winning in 2023 and with the USA Sevens gearing up for LA 2028, this year’s RugbyTown 7s is a chance for pipeline players to challenge some of the world’s best athletes and contribute to the future of the USA Sevens program.
The squad for this year includes a few players from last year’s winning team, such as Jake Broselle, Darius Law, and Uluamu Niutupuivaha.
Niutupuivaha previously played for Anthem Rugby Carolina, the newest MLR franchise, while Keelan Farrell also joins after performing well with the Men’s U20s during the World Rugby Trophy.
With a diverse mix of club and collegiate players coming together in Colorado, Head Coach Colton Cariaga and his staff have another great opportunity to develop and identify talent at the beginning of this new Olympic cycle.
In preparation for LA 2028, Head Coach Colton Cariaga emphasized the exciting and crucial time for this age group, aiming to expand the talent pool that feeds into the Eagles and develop the team and selected players.
“With LA 2028 on the horizon, it’s an exciting and important time for this age group,” said Cariaga. “We aim to continue expanding the talent pool that feeds into the Eagles while developing the capabilities of the team and players chosen. We are grateful for RugbyTown 7s as it allows many American players and coaches to come together, compete, and learn alongside quality touring sides.”
He expressed the team's gratitude for RugbyTown 7s, which provides an opportunity for American players and coaches to compete and learn alongside quality touring sides.
The U23s sevens will kick off their RugbyTown 7s tournament against the Casanovas at 3:30 pm ET on Friday, August 23.