Van Der Flier Crowned Player Of The Series In Thrilling Autumn Nations Campaign
Josh van der Flier, Ireland's relentless flanker and 2022 World Rugby Player of the Year, has added another accolade to his growing list of achievements. The Leinster representative was named Player of the Series for the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, earning 37% of the votes, narrowly outpacing South Africa's dynamic Cheslin Kolbe, who secured 34%.
Van der Flier played a pivotal role in guiding Ireland through a challenging November, where the team faced four formidable opponents. Their campaign began on a disappointing note with a 23-13 loss to New Zealand, but the squad rallied impressively, bouncing back to deliver convincing victories against Argentina, Fiji, and Australia.
In the opening match against New Zealand, van der Flier emerged as a standout performer, demonstrating exceptional skill at the breakdown and scoring Ireland's only try, which helped keep the contest competitive. His defensive tenacity shone brightly during the tough 22-19 victory over Argentina, where he recorded an impressive 24 tackles and carried the ball 14 times.
In the memorable 52-17 triumph over Fiji, van der Flier not only made significant defensive contributions but also managed to find his way onto the scoresheet. In the nail-biting win against Australia, he stepped up in critical moments, showing poise and resilience under pressure, which proved vital for his team's success.
Throughout the series, van der Flier's consistency stood out, with remarkable statistics reflecting his contributions. He scored three tries, demonstrating his scoring ability and offensive threat. With a total of 27 carries, he was a constant presence in attacking plays, driving the ball forward and creating opportunities for his teammates. His defensive work was equally impressive, as he made 45 tackles, illustrating his commitment to stopping the opposition. Additionally, he hit an astounding 101 rucks.
Together, these figures vividly illustrate the invaluable role van der Flier played in Ireland’s success, as he brought unmatched energy and commitment to each match. His contributions did not go unnoticed, garnering significant support from fans, especially in the face of intense competition.
The Player of the Series accolade was determined through public voting, with enthusiastic support pouring in from Irish fans who rallied behind their star player. Although French player Thomas Ramos and New Zealand's Wallace Sititi were strong contenders, they ultimately fell short of breaking into the top two. Kolbe showcased his electrifying talent as well, but his performances didn’t quite eclipse van der Flier's steady and impactful displays that truly resonated with voters.
As he looks forward, Ireland is poised to defend their Six Nations title in 2025, while Kolbe shifts his focus to club rugby in Japan after another stellar international season.