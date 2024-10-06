Wales Crushed By Last-Gasp Italian Defense In The WXV2 Rugby
The Wales Women's rugby team suffered a devastating 8-5 defeat against Italy in the WXV2, narrowly missing out on a crucial win.
Ioan Cunningham's team struggled to maintain composure and capitalize on scoring opportunities, ultimately failing to secure a victory. Their last-minute attempt to score was thwarted by the resilient Italian defense.
Wales coach Ioan Cunningham was disappointed at his team’s performance. "It's very disappointing, but our players fought hard right to the end, and we had a chance to steal it at the end,” said Cunningham.
"But we can't dwell on it because we have a short turnaround to Japan next week, so we have to focus on that. We have to rest up to be fresh physically but also have clarity in our game plan,” he added.
Wales suffered a blow when their star fly-half Lleucu George sustained a serious-looking injury in the game's closing moments. The 24-year-old fell awkwardly as she attempted to break through the tackle of two Italian defenders. Clearly in pain, she clutched her knee before being taken off the field on a medical buggy.
Cunningham's team fell behind 11 minutes into the match when Elisa Giordano easily opened the scoring; shortly after, her team had another try disallowed for a knock-on.
Despite dominating possession and territory in the first half, Wales couldn't convert their pressure into points and missed opportunities as the Italian defense held strong.
In a tense conclusion, the team decided to opt for a late penalty kick towards the corner instead of attempting a goal, which would have resulted in a draw. However, they managed to level the score just before halftime when center Hannah Bluck scored after a quick exchange between Bevan and George.
However, this decision proved futile. In the 85th minute, Bevan's intense push over the line was thwarted by the Italian defense, who celebrated a well-deserved victory as the game ended.
Wales was ultimately defeated due to careless errors, and as they tried to score more points, they became even more agitated. Following the match, there were emotional scenes on the field as Wales' difficult year continued. Their upcoming WXV2 game against Japan next week is absolutely crucial for the under-pressure Cunningham and his team.