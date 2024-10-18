Wales Legend Gareth Davies Calls Time On International Career
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies announced that he is hanging his boots from rugby. The 33-year-old has represented Wales since 2014 and has played 77 Tests for his country, with 17 tries to his name.
In 2023, Davies earned a spot in the Wales squad for the Rugby World Cup held in France, marking his third appearance in the prestigious tournament. He also participated in the Six Nations championships and won, including acquiring the Grand Slam.
He was also named to the British and Irish Lions team during the 2017 tour of New Zealand. Gareth Davies has been an integral part of the Welsh rugby team, contributing significantly to their successes in international competitions.
Davies expressed his deep sense of honor at the opportunity to represent the Wales team and extended his heartfelt gratitude to his family, friends, and loyal fans for their unwavering support. He also revealed his plans to continue his rugby career by joining the Scarlets club.
“I’ve decided that, after ten incredible years playing for Wales, I am retiring from international rugby. It was my childhood dream to represent my country and I have loved every moment in a Wales jersey,” said Davies.
Warren Gatland, the head coach of Wales, expressed his appreciation for Davies' significant contributions to the team. Dwayne Peel, the head coach of Scarlets, also commended Davies as an exceptional leader and player, echoing the sentiments expressed by the Wales head coach.
“Gareth has enjoyed an outstanding international career for Wales and the Lions. He has played in three World Cups, won Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam, and scored some incredible tries,” said Peel.
“I have enjoyed working with him and look forward to continuing to do so at the Scarlets. He has been superb for us in the opening weeks of the season and still has a lot to offer us in terms of both playing and his leadership role here,” stated Peel.