Wales Rugby Mourns The Loss Of Pioneering Coach Kevin Bowring
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Welsh Rugby Union is mourning the death of Kevin Bowring, the first professional coach of the Wales national rugby team. The Welsh Rugby Union announced his death in an obituary. Bowring, 70, collapsed from a heart attack.
Bowring was an icon at London Welsh, playing 268 matches for the side before becoming their captain for three years. He also played for the Wales B team, Barbarians, and Middlesex County.
“The WRU sends sincere condolences to Kevin’s wife, Wendy, and the rest of his family and friends,” read the obituary by the Welsh Rugby Union.
Bowring was born in Neath, Wales. While in high school, he played rugby for Neath Grammar School and Borough Road College. His first game for Neath was played with a great player named Dai Morris, who has a legendary reputation.
"Whilst Kevin did not play for Wales like so many other greats at London Welsh, Kevin would hold the historic honor of being the first professional coach of the Welsh National side from 1995 to 1998,” added London Welsh in a statement.
Bowring started his coaching career with his first rugby club, Briton Ferry, coaching the under-12 team. After ending his playing career, he later became the director of physical education and head of games at Clifton College.
His coaching career included opportunities such as coaching the WRU development camps for U17 and U18 players. Former Wales player John Dawes offered him the position of coaching the Wales U20s team, and he also became the trainer of the Wales U21s and the Wales A teams. He also trained the Wales Sevens team.
Bowring succeeded as a caretaker coach for Wales in 1995 and subsequently signed a four-year deal to take the team through the 2000 World Cup. However, he was obliged to leave in 1998 after a string of poor results, including an embarrassing 51-0 loss to France, were recorded.
During his time with the Welsh Rugby Union, Bowring served as the organizer and coach developer. He was an analyst and a coach-maker, and many coaches participated in his training during his career.
The Welsh Rugby Union, London Welsh, and many other rugby bodies have consoled Bowring’s family and friends. His achievements as an outstanding coach and a devoted rugby person will continue to be admired for many years.