Wales Rugby Star Davies Announces Retirement
By Priscilla Jepchumba
This morning's rugby news is dominated by the retirement announcement of Wales' Jonathan Davies. The 36-year-old decided to forgo another season to focus on his family after recently welcoming a newborn.
He retires with an illustrious career that includes 96 Wales caps, two Lions tours, and 209 appearances for the Scarlets. He also spent two years in France with Clermont Auvergne.
The 36-year-old made the decision several months after leaving the Scarlets at the end of last season.
In a statement, he said, "After taking time away from the game following the end of my last season with the Scarlets, I have come to the decision to call time on my professional rugby career. "
"I have enjoyed a break and a summer at home with my family and been lucky enough to spend quality time with my newborn son, alongside my wife, as we embark on this new chapter together as parents," he added.
However, Davies admitted that he will inevitably miss training and playing competitively alongside teammates.
"In these past few months, have been able to assess all of my options and reflect on a career of which am really incredibly proud of," Davies said.
Davies hailed a lot of people including the dedicated and loyal fans, quality team mates, supportive coaches, staff, friends, and most of all, family and all who have believed in him.
"I am so grateful for the support, especially when faced with the challenges and setbacks of injuries, it’s been an incredible ride," he stated.
Davies stated that he is lucky to have played professional rugby for 18 years, which allowed him to be the best player he could be.
Following his announcement, a wave of tributes poured in from former teammates and opponents, including Mike Phillips, George North described his career as incredible, while All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown commended him as one heck of a player.
Ireland's Simon Zebo said, "Was a pleasure sharing the field with and against you my man, class while Former England flanker James Haskell hailed his amazing career.”
Australia legend Matt Giteau and France icon Mathieu Bastareaud were also among those to congratulate Davies.
The Wales Star had been seeking one more playing opportunity but has now decided to hang up his boots to spend more time with his young family after recently becoming a father for the first time.