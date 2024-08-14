Wallabies Get Ready For Redemption Following Tough Springboks Encounter
By Mohamed Bahaa
According to Wallabies center Len Ikitau, the physical approach of play used by the world champion Springboks is somewhat similar to that of New Zealand's rugby teams. Though South Africa's performance in the Rugby World Cup and their recent triumph over Australia stand out, Ikitau thinks the strength and aggressiveness they bring to the field closely reflect what he has come across against teams from all across the Tasman.
Following South Africa's close 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Final last October, the Springboks have kept high standards. Their most recent international performances show clearly a high degree of excellence, even following a defeat against Ireland during the July series. With a striking 33-7 triumph over the Wallabies in Brisbane, the Springboks confirmed their world champion title.
Early try scorer captain Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to control the Suncorp Stadium game. Particularly noteworthy was Winger Kurt-lee Arendse's pivotal performance as the Springboks overcome their earlier challenges at this arena.
Regarding the intensity of playing against the Springboks, Ikitau compared New Zealand sides, saying, "The New Zealand teams are quite similar... They're just big ball carriers who love to be aggressive and put you under a lot of pressure and do that for the full 80."
When Ikitau thought back on the previous weekend's game where he teamed with Hunter Paisami in the centers, he recognized the difficulties presented by South Africa's Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel. The Australian pair struggled on the field since they couldn’t match the physicality and skill of their South African rivals. Ikitau voiced hope about the Wallabies' forthcoming meeting with the Springboks at Optus Stadium in Perth as the team gets ready for yet another round of The Rugby Championship. Driven by their study of the game and targeted training sessions, the Wallabies are keen to recover despite the disappointment of their recent setback. Supported by a passionate audience in Perth, the Wallabies are poised to give a great performance against the Springboks in front of their home supporters as they seek redemption