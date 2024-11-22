Weekend Clash Of The Titans In The Autumn Series
By Phoebe Awiti
The Autumn Nations Series featuring some of the best rugby teams in the world is ongoing. Between November 2-30. 14 of the top 15 nations in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings will take to the pitch at iconic stadia across Europe. Its another great weekend for rugby funs as we move to week four of the series.
Wales vs South Africa
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 17:40 GMT
In their final match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, things will get harder for Wales as they face current World Champions South Africa, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is the second time the two teams are meeting this year.
South Africa is facing a Wales side who have lost a record 11 consecutive Test matches and left head coach Warren Gatland under pressure. Fresh from beating England, South Africa are the favorites in the upcoming match. The two teams have faced each other on 42 occasions, with their first meeting in 1906. South Africa claimed most of the victories (34), while Wales only won on seven occasions, with one draw. Their most recent encounter was earlier this summer at the Allianz Stadium. South Africa defeated Wales 41-13 in a one-off match.
The Welsh team has had a record 11 successive Test match defeats, and another loss would mean them going an entire calendar year without winning a Test for the first time since 1937. In contrast the Springboks are looking for an 11th win in 13 games in 2024.
“We need to finish off our opportunities when we get them and make teams work harder for their points against us,” said Wales skipper Dewi Lake after the match last weekend to the press.
Changes
Warren Gatland Senior coach has named the Wales team to face South Africa this Saturday in the third and final match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. He has made four changes to the starting line-up, even as questions remain about his future in the club.
The changes see wing Blair Murray move to full-back instead of Cameron Winnett
Dyer wears the number 11 shirt worn by Murray in the last two games, with Costelow replacing Gareth Anscombe, Tshiunza taking over from an injured Adam Beard and Plumtree replacing Aaron Wainwright.
On the replacements bench, meanwhile, there is a role for uncapped Gloucester forward Freddie Thomas, and his club colleague Josh Hathaway is also included.
"We are focused solely on preparing the team for this weekend, what we can do to improve performance,” Gatland said in a pre-match press conference.
South Africa Head coach Rassie Erasmus has made a change from the team that defeated England 29-20. Prop Ox Nche replaced by Wilco Louw in a front row reshuffle. Nche received a nasty gash above the knee in the clash against at Twickenham last weekend.
Wales team to face South Africa
- Blair Murray 14. Tom Rogers 13. Max Llewellyn 12. Ben Thomas 11. Rio Dyer 10. Sam Costelow 9. Ellis Bevan 1. Gareth Thomas 2. Dewi Lake, [captain], 3. Archie Griffin 4. Will Rowlands 5. Christ Tshiunza 6. James Botham 7. Jac Morgan 8. Taine Plumtree.
Replacements
16. Ryan Elias 17. Nicky Smith 18. Keiron Assiratti 19. Freddie Thomas (uncapped) 20. Tommy Reffell 21. Rhodri Williams 22. Eddie James 23. Josh Hathaway
South Africa team to play Wales
Flanker Siya Kolisi captains a 23-man squad that includes 17 World Cup winners
Forwards: 1. Ox Nche, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Franco Mostert, 6. Siya Kolisi (Captain), 7. Elrigh Louw, 8. Jasper Wiese.
Backs: 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Jordan Hendrikse, 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12. Damian de Allende, 13. Jesse Kriel, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements: 16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Eben Etzebeth, 20. RG Snyman, 21. Cameron Hanekom, 22. Cobus Reinach, 23. Handre Pollard.