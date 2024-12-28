Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute To Former Lock Geoff Wheel
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Welsh rugby is mourning the passing of former player Geoff Wheel, who died at the age of 73. Swansea RFC announced the sad news, highlighting Wheel's courageous battle with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) that he faced for many years. His contributions to the sport and his indomitable spirit will be remembered fondly by fans and teammates alike.
Wheel, also called “Gaffa,” made a mark in Welsh rugby through the 1970s and 1980s. From 1974 to 1982, he played in 32 international matches and had a strong second-row partnership with Allan Martin. He was known for wearing a white headband and showed great determination, helping Wales remain unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches from 1975 to 1978, winning three Triple Crowns and two Grand Slams during that time.
Swansea RFC described Wheel as both a tough competitor on the field and a "mild-mannered, shy, and thoughtful person" off it. Club president Stan Addicott remembered him fondly: “Geoff was loved by everyone at Swansea Rugby Club. His fierce yet funny nature charmed both players and fans.”
However, Wheel’s career passed through difficulties. In 1977, he was the first Wales player sent off during a Five Nations match after an altercation with Stewart McKinney of Ireland. Reflecting on it later with journalist Peter Jackson, he mentioned considering retirement because he felt ashamed but found support within his friends and the club that helped him continue.
A heart issue that was misdiagnosed led to his absence from the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in 1977—an unfortunate blow in his successful career. Yet he played on for Swansea in an impressive 323 games, even captaining the team against New Zealand in 1981.
Under his captaincy, Swansea enjoyed significant success in various championships, like the Schweppes Cup in 1978. Off the field, Addicott mentioned Wheel's love for music; he often played the accordion or ukulele after games for his teammates’ entertainment. The rugby community mourns a player whose impact went beyond just playing. Addicott expressed sentiments shared by many when saying, “Geoff will be sorely missed as a family man, player, friend."
Wheel’s influence is still felt within Welsh rugby history; he made an important mark through dedication both on the pitch and beyond.