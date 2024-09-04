West Virginia’s Wheeling University Women Rugby Team Victorious in Debut
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The women’s team of Wheeling University commenced the playing games last weekend with a victory against Ohio State with a score of 30/5 in the game that was played on Saturday.
They played their first game for the 2024 season in the 15s against Ohio State as the team started this year. Ancillary moves before the start of the season included hiring the former Lander head coach Ken Pape as the head coach of Wheeling.
Pape enlisted 14 student athletes from Lander to begin the construction of the year’s roster. Pape also enlisted 13 freshmen players; four of which were players from Brunswick, Ohio Girls HS Club champions.
The team’s head coach, Ken Pape was thrilled about their win. “It’s coming together really nicely,” said the head coach after the match.
The score was tied at 5-5, then Captain Ema Tai scored, propelling the Cardinals to a win. Bella Gullata also added a try, increasing the score to 15-5. In the second half, the team increased their lead, with Tai scoring her second try and Rivera adding her own. Finally, Hudson kicked a penalty and Gullata kicked the conversion.
Even though the program had a tight timeframe for development - it was announced in April and Pape joined the team in May - this decision resulted in positive outcomes. Pape recognized the college's support behind the team.
Ema Tai made history for the Cardinals by scoring the team's first try and achieving the program's first multi-try performance, earning a total of 10 points in the match and marking the beginning of an illustrious rugby career.
Bella Gullatta additionally made a significant contribution by scoring a try and successfully converting the only kick in the match.
Tocarra Nelson and Jemmely Rivera also excelled by each scoring two conversion tries, adding five points to the team's total score. Marissa Hudson also displayed remarkable skill by scoring three points through a penalty kick.
The Wheeling University Women’s Rugby team's upcoming match will take place on September 7th against Emory & Henry, commencing at 1 PM.