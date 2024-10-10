Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Draw To Take Place On October 17th; Draw To Be Broadcast Live
By Priscilla Jepchumba
World Rugby has officially announced that the draw for the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 will take place on Thursday, October 17th. PricewaterhouseCoopers will independently scrutinize the draw.
Following the draw, the highly anticipated match schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday, 22nd October. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the upcoming tournament, poised to become one of England's most important and thrilling sporting events in 2025.
"This is a significant milestone as fans will be able to plan their Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 experience,” said Sarah Massey, the Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.
Fans and teams alike can now eagerly anticipate the opportunity to plan their unforgettable Women’s Rugby World Cup experience.
“We look forward to announcing the match schedule and expect high demand across the tournament and all around the country,” added Massey.
The demand for tickets to this prestigious event has been extraordinary. An impressive 60,000 tickets have already been claimed for the opening and final matches.
Notably, all pre-sale tickets for the final matchday at Twickenham Stadium have been completely sold out, but enthusiasts have another chance to secure tickets in November 2024.
The Women's Rugby World Cup has ten qualified teams, including Canada, France, Brazil, Ireland, South Africa, Japan, USA, Fiji, New Zealand, and hosts England. The remaining six places will be determined later.
The top four teams in the World Rugby Women's Rankings will be placed into band one and prepopulated into the first position in each pool. The remaining 12 teams will be drawn into bands 2, 3, and 4 based on their rankings.
Following the draw, the match schedule will be revealed on Tuesday, 22 October, giving teams, host locations, and fans clarity on fixtures. It has already been confirmed that England will play their opening match in Sunderland, with their remaining two pool matches being played in Northampton, Brighton, and Hove.
The organizers aim for a record-breaking attendance at Twickenham Stadium on September 27. Fans can apply for tickets for all matches from 11:00 (GMT +1) on Tuesday, November 5, until 11:00 (GMT+1) on Tuesday, November 19. Ballots will be used for oversubscribed price categories.