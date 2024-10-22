Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Fixtures Announced, England To Kick Off Against USA
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The fixtures for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 have been unveiled. Hosts England will open the tournament against the USA.
The 10th edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup will see a return to 16 teams for the first time since 2002 and will be held across eight venues in England.
The defending champions, New Zealand, will kick off their title defense against Spain, while Brazil will make its RWC debut against South Africa. Other notable matchups include Canada vs. Fiji, France vs. Italy, and the historical rivalry between Scotland and Wales.
England, the overwhelming favorites, have won the tournament twice and have been in dominant form recently.
The tournament promises to be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women's rugby ever, with organizers hoping for a festival atmosphere in host cities.
The Red Roses are drawn in Pool A, and after their opening match in Sunderland‘s Stadium of light on 22 August, they will move to Northampton to face Samoa in their second match on 30 August before taking on Australia in Brighton in their group finale on 6 September.
The fixture list also sees Scotland and Wales face each other in their Pool B opener at the Salford Community Stadium in a double-header with Australia and Samoa.
Organizers are hoping the tournament will have the same impact on women's rugby in England as the Lionesses did on women's football when they won their home European Championships in 2022.
RWC 2025 chief executive Sarah Massey-Taylor has described the tournament as a showcase of the best of women’s rugby.
"With thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world's top teams to showcase the very best of women's rugby,” managing director Sarah Massey said.
Australia will begin its Pool A campaign against Samoa on Aug. 23, and 2014 runners-up Canada will play its first match against Fiji on the same day.
There will be 24 pool fixtures spread across six venues, including six double-headers at Northampton, Salford, and Exeter. The quarter-finals will be hosted in Exeter and Bristol, with the latter also the home for both semi-finals.
The final and bronze-medal match will be the seventh double-header of the tournament and held at Twickenham,