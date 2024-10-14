Work In Progress For Springbok Women At Athlone Stadium WXV 2 Finale
By Mercy Kosgei
South Africa was present in the game as underdogs since they had recorded a history of loss in recent fixtures against Italy by 25 and 18 points respectively. Springbok Women showed more intent and determination especially after the break. In the seventh minute, Springbok women were in control of the contest whereby Babalwa Latsha crashed over the try line.
However, the game took a turn after Chumisa Qawe who was at the inside center received a yellow card due to high tackle at the 15 th minute and they remained with 14 players defending.
It is at this juncture that Italy grasped the opportunity to deep into South Africa territory where by Silvia Turani scored a brace as Michela Sillari who was at the outside center dotting down.
At the 46 th minute, De Bruin positioned an elite squad and therefore the impact was felt almost immediately at set series and collisions. Italy managed to push back South Africa for brief moment, before Aseza Hele powered over at the try line.
South Africa’s third try. was offered by Nadine Roos who offered a spark by counter attacking from deep and receiving team mate support. The encompassing run was finally completed by Ayanda Malinga who rounded cover defence and scored under post. Roos went on to lead her team at 19-17.
At the 63rd minute, Italy also eyed an opportunity after South Africa replacement Scrumhalf Unam Tose was sent to sin bin after a reckless tackle. Beatrice Rigoni from Italy took a penalty goal from right in front. Springbok Women resisted to exit half during Tose absence and this led to a penalty within a kicking distance, therefore Rigoni extended Italy led to six points.
As time ran out . The game ended with 23-19 for Italy and Springbok women of South Africa respectively.
Flyhalf Nadine Roos pre match said, “Look Italy are well organized so it will require more effort for us to beat them.’’