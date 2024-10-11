World Rugby Announces Referee Appointments For November International Window
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Emirates World Rugby Match Officials for the men’s international window in November have been selected. Thirty referees will take charge of 41 men’s international matches, with officials from thirteen nations represented among the 64 chosen.
Notably, Reuben Keane from Australia and Jeremy Rozier from France will make their Test debuts during the November international window. During this period, 30 referees from 12 countries will oversee 36 Test matches and five other representative games.
Men’s Emirates World Rugby High Performance Match Officials Selectors Chairman Brett Robinson emphasized the importance of developing a broader team of match officials as part of the preparation for the Rugby World Cup 2031 in the USA.
“As we build towards Rugby World Cup 2031 in the USA via an expanded Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia and the new Nations Cup, we continue to be focused on developing a broader team of match officials. With a new match officiating strategy and high-performance system, deeper collaboration across unions and competitions, the evolution is reflected in this selection. Congratulations to all,” said Robinson.
The World Rugby has also appointed Katsuki Furuse and Takehito Namekawa, both hailing from Japan, due to their outstanding performances in refereeing the World Rugby U20 Trophy and Championship finals in July.
Additionally, Australia's Angus Gardner has been selected to officiate the highly anticipated England versus New Zealand match on November 2 in London, while Nic Berry, also from Australia, is scheduled to referee the November 8 game between Ireland and the All Blacks in Dublin.
World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Official Manager Joël Jutge added that the focus is on resetting the relationship with coaches, implementing a new performance structure, and enhancing clarity across the game throughout 2024.
“Throughout 2024, we have been focusing on resetting the relationship with coaches, embedding a new performance structure, and driving clarity across the game.
“With law amendments, law trials, and a revised Television Match Official process to contend with, I am proud of how the team has responded. November is the next step for us to give experience to a wider team with an eye on Rugby World Cup 2031 in the USA,” said Jutge.
Jordan Way from Australia will officiate the opening match between Japan and New Zealand in Yokohama on 26 October. Andrea Piardi from Italy will referee the final match between Ireland and Australia in Dublin on 30 November.