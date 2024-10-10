World Rugby Announces Referee Appointments For WXV Final Round
By Priscilla Jepchumba
World Rugby has confirmed the Emirates Match Official appointments for this weekend's final round of WXV 2024 matches in Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.
The final round of the WXV series will take place in three different locations: Vancouver, Canada; Cape Town, South Africa; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A talented group of referees from various nations will officiate the matches.
In Vancouver, the stage is set for an intense battle. Maggie Cogger-Orr from New Zealand will officiate the USA vs. Ireland match, while Sara Cox will take charge of the New Zealand vs. France game. The highly anticipated Canada vs. England match will be officiated by Aimee Barrett-Theron from South Africa.
Moving over to Cape Town, Ella Goldsmith from Rugby Australia will referee the Wales vs. Japan match, while Precious Pazani from Zimbabwe will officiate the South Africa vs. Italy game. Clara Munarini from the Federazione Italiana Rugby will handle the Australia vs. Scotland match, promising an exciting display of talent and skill.
In Dubai, the atmosphere will be electric as Holly Wood from the Rugby Football Union will referee the Samoa vs. Madagascar match, Tyler Miller from Rugby Australia will officiate the Netherlands vs. Hong Kong China game, and Natarsha Ganley from New Zealand Rugby will handle the Fiji vs. Spain match.
The Women's XVs (WXV) second edition has been an exciting event over the last two weekends. In the first WXV event in Vancouver, England, the defending champions, put on a stellar performance, setting the pace for the competition. In the second WXV event held in Cape Town, Australia showcased their dominance, taking the lead in the tournament. The third WXV event in Dubai saw Spain emerging as the frontrunner, demonstrating their strength in the competition.
The upcoming final weekend of matches will be crucial, as the remaining six qualifiers for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be determined. The six highest non-qualified teams will secure their spots in England, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.