World Rugby Initiates Global Impact Programme To Boost Women's Rugby
By Priscilla Rotich
World Rugby has established the Impact Beyond 2025 Global Impact program to harness the lasting positive effects of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 and drive the advancement of women’s rugby beyond 2025. The plan was introduced through online seminars for unions and regions in September 2024, and World Rugby will work with stakeholders to implement the program globally.
The Impact Beyond 2025 program, led by Sir Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby Chairman, aims to leverage the tournament's momentum to foster sustainable growth across all aspects of the women’s game. It focuses on three core themes: visibility and involvement, careers and gender equality, and capacity and expertise, with the goal of inspiring more women and girls to participate in rugby both on and off the field.
“Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 England will be an era-defining moment for the game. Not simply because it will be the biggest celebration of women’s rugby ever, but because it will change the game,” said Sir Beaumont.
Sally Horrox, Chief of Women’s Rugby at World Rugby, emphasized the potential of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 to drive participation, economic growth, and fan engagement, particularly among women and girls. The program aims to create a tangible and focused legacy by collaborating with unions and regions to strengthen the game at all levels.
“Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 promises to be an era-defining celebration of rugby, as well as a catalyst for participation, economic and fan growth. Women and girls represent the most addressable opportunity to spearhead the growth of rugby and make a positive impact across the wider game and wider society,” stated Horrox.
One of the initiatives under the visibility and involvement theme is Rugby Rising Play, a program focused on expanding the active teenage female player base globally. Additionally, Content Creators will play a crucial role in enhancing the global visibility of women’s rugby throughout the tournament.
“The time to act is now, and we are looking forward to working with unions and regions to implement initiatives that will strengthen the game on and off the field,” added Horrox.
The careers and gender equality theme seeks to support women in the rugby community through career advancement opportunities and networking initiatives. It also aims to address obstacles to women coaching rugby at the grassroots level through community forums and resources.
The capacity and expertise theme aims to equip World Rugby’s member unions with the tools and knowledge needed to sustain the growth of the game. This will be achieved through a series of summits and the provision of a funding toolkit to all unions in 2025. Additionally, new research and insights into the commercial value and audience potential of women’s rugby will be presented at the summit.
ChildFund has been appointed as the tournament Social Impact Partner for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be used to create a lasting impact through ChildFund Rugby and support vulnerable girls.