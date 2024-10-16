World Rugby Steps Up Player Welfare Efforts With Global Conference
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Key figures from the rugby world will convene in Lisbon from October 22 to 24 for World Rugby's annual Medical Commission Conference and Rugby Science Network (RSN) Live event. The two-day conference will focus on crucial player welfare topics, with renowned experts from various sports as speakers.
The gathering aims to bring together Union and competition Chief Medical Officers, leading academics, and player representatives to exchange insights on enhancing player welfare. World Rugby's Player Welfare strategy prioritizes player well-being and is committed to making evidence-based decisions.
“The World Rugby Medical Commission Conference is always a key moment in the rugby calendar. Player welfare remains World Rugby’s number one priority, and over the next week, we will be sharing all the valuable information gathered so far this year and learning from leading academic experts, rugby medics, players, and coaches, as well as leading figures from other global sports,” said Prof Eanna Falvey, the Chief Medical Officer of World Rugby.
“We know that we can never stand still on player welfare in rugby, and I’d encourage anyone with an interest to join us between 22-24 October to see and hear the level of time, rigor, and dedication that is being shown by the sport right around the world on this vitally important part of our game,” she added.
Earlier in the year, World Rugby opened applications for funding research projects to improve player welfare, particularly in concussions. Since 2015, World Rugby has allocated over £1.5 million to fund tailored research projects and another £2 million for technological advancements in player welfare research.
This initiative reflects World Rugby's commitment to prioritizing player welfare through specialized medical and scientific research in the sport.
The upcoming event will include a one-day RSN Live and a two-day Medical Commission Conference. It will cover crucial issues in rugby, such as using smart mouthguards, managing head impacts, player welfare for women, and player load.