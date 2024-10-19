World Rugby Unveils New Red Card Trial For Autumn Internationals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Following last year’s ‘Let’s Play’ initiative, World Rugby has set another new killer trial for the 2023 Autumn Nations Series, this time the 20-minute red card system. This measure has become very debatable because, on the one hand, it should protect the interests of players and fans, and on the other, it allows teams to change a red-carded player within the last 20 minutes of the game.
The 20-minute red card will govern technical offenses, including endangering a person by accidental contact with his/her head. However, players who engage in violent conduct or use excessive force to break up a play will be given their marching orders for the remainder of the game.
The trial has elicited varied responses. Others say it should help add passion to the game and ensure teams will not be disadvantaged because of a single red card. Some have contested the law, saying that the law may bring forth the possibility of endangerment of the players.
Ronan O'Gara, La Rochelle's head coach, expressed concerns about the proposed introduction of 20-minute red cards, stating that it would take the sport into "dangerous territory" and referred to the measures as "nonsense."
Some have also argued that the level of aggression is bound to rise with the introduction of the law.
"The law trials are just one step towards exploring this opportunity, and the trials running throughout the Autumn Nations Series will hopefully enhance the experience for fans whilst helping explain some of the decisions taken 'live' and to embrace but also explain the nuances that are part of what make rugby so unique and special,” said Julie Paterson, the Six Nations Chief of Rugby.
"No trial or subsequent change is considered without utter confidence that player safety and welfare is front and center, though. First and foremost, we need to look after the players and their interests, and the trials we have opted to use this November deliver on this commitment," she stated.
A 20-minute red card is one of the seven new trials in the Autumn Nations Series, which kicks off on November 2nd at Twickenham, with England taking on New Zealand. Other trials include using scrum and lineout countdown clocks and using a loudspeaker to explain decisions made by the referees during the match.
According to WR, these trials are deemed to improve the quality of the viewer experience and make rugby more appealing. However, the organization also points out that player health and safety remain a priority.
The trials will be reviewed and evaluated, and the outcomes will be reported to the World Rugby Executive Board and Council in November. These trials will decide whether the 20-minute red card will be made permanent.