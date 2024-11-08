Las Vegas Increasingly America' s Home For Rugby
Las Vegas is increasingly a premier destination for international rugby, attracting fans and top teams alike. With high-profile events, record-breaking crowds, and expanding global partnerships, the city is set to bolster rugby’s profile in the United States like never before.
Las Vegas was traditionally known as a venue for the World Rugby Sevens Series, which held annual tournaments at Sam Boyd Stadium from 2010 to 2020. This year Las Vegas also hosted the first-ever National Rugby League (NRL) match outside of Australia.
In 2025, Las Vegas will again take center stage for significant rugby league events. On March 1st, the city will host two NRL matches: the Canberra Raiders vs. the New Zealand Warriors and the Penrith Panthers vs. the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks. A Super League match will also feature the Wigan Warriors facing off against the Warrington Wolves. Rugby fans can also look forward to a women’s Ashes Test match between the Australian Jillaroos and the England Lionesses, marking the first Ashes series since 2003, a series named after the famous UK-Australia cricket rivalry.
Looking ahead, the British & Irish Lions are considering a stop in Las Vegas during their 2029 tour on their way to New Zealand to face the All Blacks. While their opponent in Las Vegas is still undecided, possibilities include the United States, the Maori All Blacks, or Japan. Other U.S. cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York are also potential stops on this tour. Next year, of course, the British & Irish Lions will play Argentina at home in Dublin before heading to Australia.
In 2024, Las Vegas saw over 40,000 spectators turn out to watch Manly Warringah defeat South Sydney and Sydney overcome Brisbane, setting a new attendance record for a rugby league match in the United States. The previous day, the U.S. Tomahawks tied Canada 16-16 in the “Colonial Cup” at Ed W. Clark High School. In 2025, Las Vegas will host a similar developmental match where the U.S. Tomahawks will face Greece, ranked 15th in the world, in both men’s and women’s matches.
As rugby grows in popularity, the United States will host the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup, highlighting America’s status as one of the fastest-growing rugby nations, boasting the third-largest number of rugby players globally. At least part of those international championship tournaments will likely be played in Las Vegas. Although the World Rugby Sevens Series now plays its U.S. tournament in Carson, California, Las Vegas continues to build its reputation as a prime rugby destination.