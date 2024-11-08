USA Eagles All Set to Face Portugal in November Showdown
By Joseph Hammond
The United States Rugby Union team is in Portugal, ready to face an important test match in their November tour, with kickoff now just hours away. Earlier this week the team toured various facilities in Portugal and held meeting with local stakeholders.
"Great hospitality in Portugal as the Men’s Eagles were hosted this week by António Jorge Franco and Ricardo Santos, President of the Mealhada Council,” shared the Eagles on social media, reflecting on the warm welcome they’ve received in Portugal more generally.
Following this clash, the Eagles are set to face two more test matches against Tonga and Spain later this month. After missing out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup, these matches represent valuable opportunities to regroup and build momentum.
Three Major League Rugby (MLR) players will make their debut with the national team. This includes Shilo Klein from San Diego Legion, Tomas Casares of the Miami Sharks, and Erich Storti of Anthem Rugby Carolina. Storti, notably the first overall draft pick in the 2024 MLR Draft, will start on the bench alongside Casares, while Klein is set to take on the role of Hooker in his first international cap.
The Eagles will be missing Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, a key player for Old Glory DC, who would have earned his sixth cap with the national team since debuting in 2019.
“Our goal this tour remains consistent with our focus from the Pacific Nations Cup,” said Head Coach and General Manager Scott Lawrence in a statement. “We aim to compete and improve with every game. This Saturday is our first chance to do that. While we’ll consider what Portugal brings to the field, our primary focus is always on our performance objectives. Portugal’s recent World Cup experience makes them a cohesive and challenging opponent, so this match will test our young team’s focus and endurance over the full 80 minutes.”
Portugal, currently ranked 70.61 by World Rugby, holds an edge over the United States, who sits at 65.70. This marks the third consecutive year the U.S. will face Portugal, with their previous meetings resulting in a loss and a draw.
The Eagles are also looking to bounce back from a disappointing Pacific Nations Cup, where they narrowly missed a podium finish after a close 18-13 loss to Samoa in the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, Portugal is looking to capitalize on its World Cup experience, setting sights on future tournaments with ambitions to reach the knockout stages.