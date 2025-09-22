An Elite Runner's Mission on Iconic Leadville 100 Yields Epic Film
Running OnSI sat down with Drew Petersen to discuss Feel It All, his new film that explores his personal story and aims to raise awareness about mental health and suicide in outdoor sports. Before a trail run and during the premiere of his new film, Running OnSI interviewed Drew Petersen. The film follows his struggles with mental health and his search for purpose as he takes on the Leadville Trail 100 Ultramarathon.
Running OnSI: Tell us a little about yourself
I was basically born on a pair of skis with the Rocky Mountains of Colorado as my playground, babysitter, and teacher. Starting at the age of 16, I built a career as a professional skier, traveling all over the world and creating ski films. Throughout my life and ski career, trail running has been my summer passion, and now it has become as much of a mainstay in my lifestyle and athletic experience as skiing.
Running OnSI: What motivated you to write Feel It All?
Running the Leadville 100 was a lifelong goal. It became a lifeline during the scariest, darkest, and depressive parts of my mental health journey. This became the theme of Feel It All, which mirrors the story arc of the race to tell my story. I have run the 100 for four consecutive years. Leadville has become a lighthouse in my life and will forever be a center of my running life.
Combining skiing and running in the same mountains provides the most profound experiences and forms a deep, intimate connection. For a while, I lived in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah and skied every nook and cranny of the backcountry. In the summer of 2017, I ran the WURL (Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup). This ridgeline traverse horseshoes the entirety of Little Cottonwood Canyon, where iconic ski areas Alta and Snowbird are located, surrounded by my favorite backcountry ski zones.
The route is about 36 miles, 20,000 feet of vert, and scrambles over 28 different summits. It was the first goal in running that fully consumed me and really cemented my future track of ultrarunning. I shared it as an anecdote within my film as a transparent look at the role it played in my evolution.
Running OnSI: Tell us about your personal journey and mental health awareness.
My mental health journey is lifelong. When I was a kid, there was little conversation around mental health, so I lived with suicidal thoughts and struggles alone. In 2017, I survived a near-death accident in the mountains that made me face reality head-on. I went on a multi-year journey, during which I finally asked for help, got treatment for PTSD, type 2 bipolar disorder, and unhealed concussions. I renovated and rebuilt my entire life. But mental health has no summit nor finish line, and there’s a beauty and peace within embracing that taking care of myself is a lifelong practice.
I’ve gone through a renaissance in my athletic career to make mental health awareness and suicide prevention my mission. I’ve told my story, mainly through my films Feel It All and Ups & Downs, to broaden the conversation of mental health within the outdoor community. I know how widespread mental health and suicidality challenges are. Our communities need this conversation, and it has become clear to me that they really want it and are eager to shift the culture of mental health.
Running OnSI: Can the mountain community support athletes?
Mental health is a pressing issue that requires attention across every thread of our community—from service industry workers in mountain towns to leaders in sports and media, to the culture we create. The solution begins with talking about it. For those of us in leadership and influence, we can make space for vulnerability and honesty by being vulnerable ourselves.
Running OnSI: What are the things that matter most to you now?
Taking care of myself every single day through my personal mental health toolkit. My mental health toolkit is built on a renovated lifestyle in which I prioritize sleep, a morning routine of mindfulness meditation, journaling, a gratitude practice, cold plunges, continued talk therapy, psychiatric medication, social connection, creative outlets, and physical movement.
We need to create space for others to share their stories. I took a significant risk in sharing my story, and I’ve been met with a warm reception. Beginning this winter, I’m launching the Drew Petersen Podcast, featuring interviews on chairlifts, particularly with individuals from the skiing and running worlds, to explore this topic in depth.
Teenagers and young people are experiencing a mental health and suicide crisis. It’s on us to help them. A lot of my work now focuses on public speaking, and I try to visit the local schools to share my experiences and help the kids.
Running OnSI: Is there anything else you would like to share?
Simply by being a human being on this planet, you are worthy of and deserving of love, support, and professional help. There’s no qualifier necessary. You deserve it. That’s something I’m still learning to believe and to live.