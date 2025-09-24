Boston Marathon Releases 2026 Cutoff Time - Thousands Turned Away
The Boston Athletic Association - Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon stands as one of the most celebrated marathons in the world, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of applicants who hoped to gain entry into the 2026 race. While this will be a particularly special year, as it will mark the 130th Boston Marathon, many applicants will feel the sting of the Boston Athletics Association’s latest decision.
Each year, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) receives thousands of qualification applications from hopeful runners aged 18 to 83, some of whom are looking to compete in the famed marathon for the first time. Unfortunately, not everyone will be accepted, leaving thousands to have to aim for the following year.
B.A.A. Qualification Requirements Announced for Boston Marathon
According to a recent Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) press release, 33,249 qualifier applications were submitted during registration week, which took place from September 8 to 12. Of the applications received, only 24,362 qualified individuals have either been accepted, are in the process of being accepted, or are pending final verification. This left 8,887 runners out of the race.
The B.A.A. set a new standard for the qualifying times, requiring all applicants to have run four minutes, thirty-four seconds (4:34) or faster than the qualifying times for their gender and age group. The 24,262 accepted runners comprise 13,823 men, 10,429 women, and 10 non-binary athletes.
"The sport of marathoning is gaining momentum worldwide, and we recognize the dedication it takes to qualify and earn a spot on the starting line for the Boston Marathon," said President and CEO of the B.A.A., Jack Fleming, per the press release. "The B.A.A. looks forward to showcasing the spirit of our running community to the thousands of qualifiers who've now officially circled Marathon Monday, April 20th, on their racing calendars. Unfortunately, we're unable to accept all applicants into the event, but we do want to applaud all who train and aspire to participate in the Boston Marathon."
Reaching the Boston Marathon, or any of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors, is an incredible feat. To make matters more impressive, 719 of the qualifiers were granted entry based on finishing 10 or more consecutive Boston Marathons. While there's undoubtedly an experienced field of runners who have a strong background in Boston and at other Marathon Majors, 10,710 of the accepted athletes will be running the race for their first time.
Those who were accepted are now in training mode as they prepare for what's to come on Monday, April 20. The qualifying window for 2027 began on Sept. 12, so the athletes who were turned away are likely already thinking ahead to their next opportunity.