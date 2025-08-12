British Columbia Ultrarunner Crushes the Canadian Death Race and More
Regardless of weather conditions or the difficulty of the ultrarunning course, Ethan Peters from Fernie, BC has been unstoppable so far in 2025. Ultrarunners in Fernie, British Columbia, routinely train in extreme conditions, from the heavy rains to mixed mud and snow during the spring and summer. This varied and extreme training has been a major asset for Peters, which has led to a phenominal season.
Peters has been on a tear, setting a course record at the Round The Mountain race in Kimberley, British Columbia, during challenging conditions amid a torrential storm. Most recently, he crushed the Canadian Death Race, which challenged runners with a variety of weather conditions over a grueling 118km course.
The Canadian Death Race has earned a reputation as one of the most challenging ultramarathons on the planet. The 118km distance is daunting enough, but it's the terrain that truly pushes athletes to their limits. Starting at 4,200 feet, the course takes runners on a relentless journey of ascents and descents over three major peaks, with a total elevation gain of 17,000 feet.
The Canadian Death Race: A True Test of Endurance
Runners battling this race in the Canadian Rockies must be prepared for anything and everything. Held in the middle of summer, race day can bring snowstorms, intense heat, hail, and sudden cloudbursts. The course also throws in unique challenges, including a narrow squeeze through a rock crevice. Once runners reach the incredibly scenic Hell’s Gate canyon, they board a jet boat to cross the river at the confluence of the Smoky and Sulphur Rivers.
Peters not only won the race but also set a new course record, finishing in 11 hours, 36 minutes, and 52 seconds, despite persistent rain falling most of the race. His performance secured him a spot as a Western States Qualifier, one of the few events in Canada to provide a qualification opportunity. Trail Running reported Peter's thoughts after the rigorous race.
“Overall, I just had a really fun day,” Peters told Canadian Running.“It took a lot of focus, both to stay on top of my nutrition and stay on my feet, as the slippery trails were constantly trying to take me out. My favourite parts of the course were the iconic Mt. Hamel ridge, with the added treat of sideways rain and the lush singletrack section to the river crossing … The hardest part was the last 20 km, when my legs began to shut down; luckily, I was able to keep them going to the finish!”
Ethan Peters will continue to grind in the mountains for the rest of August while training in preparation for his entry in the 150km TDS at UTMB, in France on August 25th. The Canadian Death Race offered fitting preparation for this demanding mountain climbing giant in the Alps that takes you on a tour around Mont-Blanc.