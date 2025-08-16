Cape Town Welcomes 2027 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships
In 1985, the World Mountain Running Championships were born, becoming a sought-after competition for those looking to compete against top-level athletes. Over two decades later, in 2007, the idea of the World Trail Championships became a reality. Today, the two races have merged to become one, which made its debut in 2021 as the official World Mountain and Trail Running Championships.
Since being combined, the race has been held in Chiang Mai, later followed by Innsbruck and Stubai. Spain is hosting the 2025 event, with plans to kick off on Sept. 25. Although this year's event has yet to commence, organizers are already planning ahead for the coming years.
In 2027, the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships will take place in a new location that is likely to provide an exceptional atmosphere for the athletes, while presenting unique challenges throughout the course.
For the first time in history, Cape Town, the capital of South Africa, will be hosting the competition. Organizers appear to have high hopes for the event and have the utmost confidence for its debut in South Africa.
"It's always exciting when a major athletics event is staged in a new continent for the first time, and this is no exception," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, per worldathletics.org. "Cape Town hosting the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships marks not only an exciting opportunity for the local area, but also for the sport as a whole. This will be the fifth global athletics event held in Africa within a 10-year period, and I have every faith that Cape Town will prove to be a spectacular host of these championships."
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shares a similar outlook but offers additional insight into what competitors can expect.
"There is surely no better backdrop to this prestigious event than our very own Wonder of the Natural World, the iconic Table Mountain. But runners should not be fooled by her beauty and her fame —Table Mountain's rugged trails and steep elevations will pose a stern challenge to elite runners and mass participants alike."
Cape Town's stellar news came after Golazo South Africa, Athletics South Africa, and Western Province Athletics sent in a joint application. After advocating for their nation to host, they were granted the opportunity.
The city has a long history of supporting athletics, particularly running, so the 2027 competition should be one for the books. Not only is the location scenic, but it's always reassuring and inspiring when hosts are eager to welcome athletes to their home.