Conner Mantz Sets the Course Record at the New Haven Road Race
Every Labor Day, New Haven, CT, hosts a 20K road race that often serves as the USATF 20K Championship. Earlier this morning, Conner Mantz broke a 27-year-old course record, finishing in 56 minutes and 16 seconds, at a blistering average pace of about 4:30/mile.
Elite Runner Conner Mantz is Having a Career Year in 2025
Since departing from BYU's cross-country and track programs in 2021, Mantz set out to make his name in road running, although he does still compete in the 10km on the track from time to time. Following the most recent Boston Marathon, he has solidified himself as the best American marathoner by far, competing with the dominant East African athletes en route to a 4th-place finish in 2:05:08.
The year started with setting the American record in the half-marathon (59:17) previously held by Ryan Hall, which he bested by 2 seconds in New York City in March, although that course is not record-eligible. He also won his 3rd consecutive Bolder Boulder 10K in March, followed by the Boston Marathon in April (his 4th), and a win at the Beach to Beacon 10K road race in August. He was the second American ever to win Beach to Beacon, an iconic race along the coast of Maine.
The Growth of American Distance Running
Ever since African athletes stepped onto the global road running scene, they've dominated. If we look at the last 5 years, 60-70 of the top 100 marathon times each year have been athletes from Kenya or Ethiopia. At World Marathon Majors, it's typically a "win" being the first American to finish, but Mantz is looking to change that.
After his 4th place at Boston in 2:05, he's shown he can compete with the best of the best. I ran over to watch the Boston race at about the 30km mark, and Mantz was leading the pack. While he eventually got passed in the last 10km, it was a gutsy performance that put him on the map globally.
Mantz trains in the Utah mountains with his training partner Clayton Young, who is coached by the legendary Ed Eyestone, head coach of the BYU team and an accomplished runner himself. They've built a tremendous marathon training culture, which you can follow through Clayton Young's YouTube channel.
Mantz and Young both have proven they aren't just competing for best American, but that they want to be on the podium. Both runners have incrementally improved and put together great races, including notching a top 10 at the brutal Paris Olympics.
What's Next for Conner Mantz?
The New Haven Road Race was probably somewhat of a fitness check for Mantz before his next big race, the Chicago Marathon in November. It's a notoriously fast course and usually has great weather for running. The world record was set here just a few years ago.
It's unclear whether Mantz will solely focus on breaking the American record (2:04:58, set by Ryan Hall) or aim for a podium spot. It will likely be a mix of both, but by November, it will definitely be one to watch. If Mantz can keep his 2025 trend going, he is likely to beat Hall's mark by a good margin, but in a sport as brutal as the marathon, there are no guarantees.