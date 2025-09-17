Dramatic Finishes on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships
Team USA Dominates the 200m Heats
Team USA executed a sweep of the women's 200m heats with Anavia Battle, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, McKenzie Long, and Brittany Brown all getting the win of their respective races. After missing the Olympics, it was great to see the return of Shericka Jackson (Jamaica), the 2nd fastest woman of all time in the event, who easily won her heat. Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain rounded out the 200m heat winners.
On the men's side, Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles, and Courtney Lindsey of the USA all advanced and went under 20 seconds, with Lyles and Bednarek convincingly winning their heats. Heat 1 saw a blast from the past with Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa), 400m world record holder, who advanced to the next round in his new event.
Other familiar faces like Zhanrell Hughes (Great Britain) and Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), the Olympic Champion, unsurprisingly moved on. Carli Makarawu (Zimbabwe) ran a quick 19.91 and showed he may shake up the competition. Gout, a 17-year-old from Australia and one of the youngest athletes at the championships, also advanced. The men's and women's semi-finals are tomorrow, September 18th, starting at 8:02 am EST.
Day 5 Thrills at the 2025 World Athletics Championships
400m Hurdles Semi-finals
There will be some new faces on the women's podium this year since Sydney McLaughlin (USA), the best of all time in the event, chose to focus on the strict 400m. The first semi-final was won by Gianna Woodruff (Panama) in a blazing time to set a personal best and area record (52.66). Jasmine Jones (USA) came in second to secure the other automatic qualifier spot.
Dalilah Muhammad (USA) is looking for a storybook ending to a legendary career as she advanced to the final alongside Femke Bol (Netherlands) in semi-final #2. Semi-final #3 saw a win by Anna Cockrell (USA), the 4th fastest woman in history, followed by Shiann Salmon (Jamaica). To round out the finals start list, Emma Zapletalová (Slovakia) and Naomi van der Broeck (Belgium) were the two-time qualifiers.
For the men, we are again set for a showdown in the final between the three most prominent faces in the event, who have been trading medals over the last few years. Karsten Warholm (Norway) has Olympic gold (2021) and silver (2024) medals and is a 3x world champ. Rai Benjamin (USA) also holds Olympic gold (2024) and silver (2021) medals, as well as three world championship medals (two silver, one bronze).
Alison dos Santos (Brazil) has 2 Olympic bronze medals and is a former world champion (2022). They made up the 2024 Olympic podium and are the three fastest men of all time in the event. Caleb Dean (USA) and Emil Agyekum (Germany) were the 2-time qualifiers. The men's and women's finals are scheduled for September 19th, starting at 8:15 a.m. EST.
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
As is expected in a middle-distance race involving obstacles and jumping into a puddle of water, there was some carnage in the women's 3000m steeple. The field quickly split into two distinct packs of women in the first half of the race. During the last kilometer, former Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai (Uganda) fell out of the race after struggling on some of the hurdles.
Entering the last lap, it appeared to be a battle of 2 as Faith Cherotich (Kenya) closely followed Winfred Yavi (Bahrain). Cherotich seized her moment over the last water barrier and sprinted home to victory in a new championship record, followed by Yavi in second and Sembo Almayew (Ethiopia) in third.
Men's 1500m Final - A Shocking Podium
The premier event of the day lived up to the hype, even without familiar faces Jakob Ingebritsen, Cole Hocker, and Yared Nuguse. Josh Kerr (Great Britain) was the apparent favorite as he sought to defend his 2023 world title. After being boxed in for the first 1000 meters, Kerr began to limp and fall severely behind the pack.
It's unclear if he was already slightly hurt going into the race from his fall in the semi-finals, or if he got injured during the race. He quickly fell out of medal contention but showed some grit and forced himself to finish the race.
Since it was a slow race, I was certain Niels Laros (Netherlands) would win, as he is a fantastic closer. Jake Wightman (Great Britain), the former world champ, led most of the final lap with Laros on his shoulder, but Laros didn't have the finishing kick we all expected.
It was Isaac Nader of Portugal who narrowly beat Wightman to the finish by 0.02 seconds, with Reynold Cheruiyot (Kenya) finishing third. It was a top-3 finish nobody would have predicted. Nearly every distance race so far has been surprisingly slow, as this race was 7 seconds slower than the Olympic final last year, showing how the Tokyo heat is affecting performances.