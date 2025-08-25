Elite Endurance Athlete Chases Fourth Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc Title
In just a few days, the renowned Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc will commence. The race has been a sought-after event since 2003 and has continued to draw in athletes from around the world each year. This year, due to rockfall between Chamonix and Les Houches, officials worked diligently to devise an alternative route. After doing so, runners will run a course approximately 174 kilometers long. While the distance is daunting, athletes will also encounter 9,900 meters of elevation gain.
The UTMB has widely been referred to as "the most mystical and prestigious trail running race in the world." That statement alone is enough to attract thousands of runners. The trying course is one of the most well-known trail running ultramarathons to exist, and this year is no different.
Ultrarunner Courtney Dauwalter Seeks 2025 UTMB Victory
Three-time UTMB winner Courtney Dauwalter will be making yet another appearance at the famed race this year. Her first UTMB victory came in 2019 after a morning of stormy skies, but that didn't stop Dauwalter from clocking a time of 24:34:26. Finishing in second place was Kristin Berglund, who was quite far from Dauwalter. For reference, Berglund's time was 25:34:12.
Two years later, the rising athlete won her second UTMB race and landed a record-breaking time of 22:30:54, allowing her to take first place in the women's category and seventh place overall. In 2013, American ultrarunner Rory Bosio set a record of 22:37:26 on a course that was a bit shorter, which meant Dauwalter managed to shave off several minutes.
Adding to her accolades, Dauwalter secured her third UTMB victory in 2023, clocking a 23:29:14. However, that wasn't the first time she had been crowned champion that year — she also won the Western States Endurance Run and the Hardrock 100.
Dauwalter's UTMB record didn't stand for long, as Katie Schide swept in when 2024 rolled around and finished in 22:09:31. With plans to compete on August 29, Dauwalter could seek another title, and perhaps a new record. As the Salomon Running team wrote on Instagram, "In 2023, @courtneydauwalter capped a historic year with her third UTMB victory. This year, she's back to chase a fourth title. It's safe to say, there's going to be fireworks!"
The women's field is deep, making competition incredibly tight this year. Alongside Dauwalter will be elite runners, including Abby Hall, the winner of the 2025 Western States Endurance Run, Ruth Croft of New Zealand, and Emily Hawgood of Zimbabwe, all of whom will undoubtedly be giving the race their all in hopes of taking home the victory.