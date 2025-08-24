Elite Kenyan Runner Prepares to Defend Chicago Marathon Title
The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is under two months away, leaving athletes with little time to continue training. Race weekend will mark the city's 47th annual marathon, drawing in runners from around the globe. As one of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors, the Chicago Marathon is a highly anticipated event, alongside the races in Tokyo, London, Boston, Sydney, New York City, and Berlin.
Historically, the Chicago Marathon has been a fairly flat course, and this year will be no different. However, flatter terrain often equates to a faster pace. The time limit stands at six hours and 30 minutes. Runners who finish after the allotted time will not be named as an official finisher.
Early on Saturday morning, October 12, over 53,000 runners will begin their journey through Chicago, starting in Grant Park. After navigating the 26.2-mile course, athletes will return to Grant Park, where the finish line will be located. As usual, among the 53,000 competitors will be some of the most elite runners. This year, the field is expected to be incredibly daunting.
John Korir to Defend Title at 2025 Chicago Marathon
Reigning champion of the 2024 Chicago Marathon, 28-year-old John Korir of Kenya, is looking to defend his title. Beyond clinching the overall victory, he aims to secure a new personal best. At the 2024 race, Korir clocked an unthinkable time of 2:02:44 — the second fastest Chicago Marathon time in history. The record is still held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who finished at 2:00:35.
"I am confident that I will be able to defend my title at the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this October," said Korir, according to a recent Chicago Marathon press release. "My training is going well, and I am focused on achieving another personal best."
Joining Korir at the top of the elite field will be several notable Kenyan athletes, including Timothy Kiplagat (2:02:55 in Tokyo), Amos Kipruto (2:03:13 in Tokyo), and CyBrian Kotut (2:03:22 in Berlin). Korir's journey to winning the marathon for a second time, let alone consecutively, will come with great challenge, as his opponents hope to knock him off the top.
However, 2024-25 was a major success for the Kenyan star. Not only did he claim last year's Chicago Marathon title, but he also secured the Boston Marathon victory in April with a time of 2:04:45. Clocking such a time is impressive in itself, but when you consider Boston's hilly course, particularly the notorious Heartbreak Hill, his imposing feat becomes even more notable. Hopes are held high for Korir as he attempts to shatter his personal best and earn yet another Abbott World Marathon Major.