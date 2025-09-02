Elite Mountain Runner Crushes Fastest Known Time on Grand Teton
Elite Mountain Runner Jane Maus
The mountains surrounding Jackson Hole, Wyoming, are breathtaking when viewed from the valley floor. Elite endurance athletes run the knife-edge ridgelines of these rugged mountains, making highly skilled class 5 maneuvers, along carefully selected routes, all while facing massive and dangerous exposures.
This ultra activity represents the world of super mountain runner Jane Maus, an athlete and registered dietician based in Boulder, Colorado. Maus has honed her skills by drawing on her long-distance running experience, hiking solo on the Colorado Trail. Her agility and strength were showcased when she set the Fastest Known Time (FKT) on the Pawnee Buchanan Loop in 2024.
The La Sportiva athlete considers climbing her go-to sport, which she enjoys in between her active mountain running schedule. In her early days in the mountain running sport, she could be found scrambling the ridges of the Front Range of the Wasatch Mountains, where she was raised.
Mountain Running Sensation Destroys Record on the Grand Teton
The Grand Teton FKT
The Grand Teton FKT, an epic mountain trail running race, is known as the Fastest Known Time to complete the approximately 14.5-mile route, which climbs over 7,000 vertical feet to the Grand Teton summit and back to Lupine Meadows. There are many routes to the summit, though FKT attempts are typically run on the Owen Spalding route (YDS 5.4).
On August 22nd, Jane Maus crushed one of the grandest records in mountain running when she set the FKT running to the 13,775-foot summit of Wyoming’s Grand Teton, and back to the valley start. The feat took her 3 hours and 45 minutes. Maus’s time eclipsed Jazmine Lowther’s 4:06 time, which was run just three days earlier.
Demanding technical mountain skills, climbing over 7,000 feet from the valley floor, filled with treacherous no-fall zones, makes this unsupported record time all the more remarkable. In setting the record, Maus also broke the past mixed-gender team time record, set by the elite team of Klian Jornet and Emelie Forsberg in 2012, with a time of 3:51.
A Record-Breaking Season for Janne Maus
This year’s running season has been epic for Maus, placing 4th in Broken Arrow 46k, a result that secured her a spot on the US World Mountain Running Team. Her love for scrambling rough and technical terrain has undoubtedly paid off for Maus. We will likely witness more records and accomplishments from this outstanding athlete, given her passion for moving quickly on and off trail, and her genuine enjoyment of the more technical routes.