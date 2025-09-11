Esteemed Runningman Festival to Make Third Annual Appearance in Georgia
The Runningman Festival
After two incredibly successful years of the Runningman Festival, the event will return for its third annual appearance on Sept. 12, with well over 2,000 people in attendance. The Runningman is an opportunity for the fitness and wellness community to gather in Rome, Ga., for three days of jam-packed action involving music, art, and physical activity. Founded by Jesse Itzler and Devon Lévesque, Runningman weekend has quickly developed into a favored event within the fitness industry.
As Lévesque explained to Running On SI, the event is a "calm and inviting environment," which sets it apart from other races. There is undoubtedly a sense of chaos and anxiety involved with gearing up for a traditional marathon. While some find themselves drawn to the madness, others are deterred.
"Jesse and I [Lévesque] couldn't find a normal marathon or race that was appetizing for us — they were a little too traditional," said Lévesque. "We also found that when you train all these months, three, six, and sometimes twelve months for a marathon or an ultra, you go and compete, then you have a beer, and you leave. There's no community, there's no hanging around and meeting people."
In a grand effort to stray away from this experience, Itzler and Lévesque took the initiative to create the Runningman Festival. The event has been growing exponentially since its debut.
What to Expect From the 2025 Runningman Marathon Festival
Whether you're fresh into the health and fitness realm or you're a longtime athlete, you are bound to find yourself entertained and deeply involved with the community at the Runningman. The weekend will feature yoga, a choose-your-distance run, cold plunges, live music, inspirational speaking engagements, and a 110-foot Ferris Wheel provided by Rythm Health, an organization offering demonstrations of the "world's easiest blood test."
Lévesque confidently highlighted several valuable takeaways that participants can expect to gain from the experience. As he stated, "You're going to learn something new [at the event], you're going to meet someone new, and you're going to try something new. You're going to do all three things without even blinking... there's going to be change, whether it's in your mind or your body."
Above all, Lévesque hopes that each individual can walk away with a meaningful "Aha Moment." The Runningman is a unique opportunity to become absorbed in the health and wellness community and cross paths with like-minded individuals whom you wouldn't have met otherwise. Lévesque said it best: "Everyone has a story; all you have to do is ask. If you take that mindset going in there, you're going to do just fine."
Each year, the event is expected to continue gaining immense traction. Those who find a calling to focus on wellness are encouraged to take the plunge and experience the excitement of the Runningman for themselves.