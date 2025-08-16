Former Racer Billy Monger's Road to LA28 Paralympic Games Continues
In April 2017, British racing driver Billy Monger was involved in a horrific accident during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park Circuit, England. The near-fatal collision changed the trajectory of Monger's life. Due to his extensive injuries, Monger had to have both legs amputated. He was just 17 years old at the time, unsure of what life would be like post-crash.
After enduring a long road to recovery, Monger went on to find success as a Channel 4 F1 commentator. However, his achievements do not stop there. Over the years, he has become a notable name in the triathlon world, particularly after earning a Guinness World Record for completing the IRONMAN World Championship triathlon in Kaulia-Kona, Hawaii, with the fastest time for a male double leg amputee. He clocked a remarkable time of 14 hours, 23 minutes, and 56 seconds, shaving roughly two hours off the previous time.
Now, Monger has his eyes set on his next major challenge: the LA28 Paralympics. The 26-year-old inspiration has proven himself to be a gifted athlete and perhaps one of the most determined individuals out there.
Former Race Car Driver Billy Monger Looks Ahead to LA28 Paralympics
At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Monger was a presenter and quickly grew a fond appreciation for the Olympic and Paralympic culture. According to Olympics.com, this is where the LA28 seed was planted in Monger's mind. He is now hoping to qualify for the paratriathlon event.
"I think that for me, when I was in Paris, the thing that stood out was like, everyone's there to win and they all want to do the best they possibly can, but at the end of the day there's just a level of respect that's just around the place and positivity, which is just really cool to be a part of," he told Olympics.com.
"I'm going to go all out for the Paralympics and put all my efforts into my training and give it my best shot... I'd rather aim high and if I don't quite make it, whether I don't get gold or don't even qualify or whatever, I'd rather have the ambition to aim high than say, 'oh I just want to make it to the Games,' when deep down I want to do well when I get there," he explained to the outlet.
The paratriathlon event is a true test of endurance. Competitors will be required to navigate a grueling course consisting of a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a five-kilometer run. As with any triathlon, transitions between each portion will be incredibly trying, let alone the brutal nature of the course itself.
The LA28 Olympic Games are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028, and the Paralympics will take place on Aug. 15-27, 2028. While the event seems far away, the Games have a way of approaching quickly.