How to Watch the Expected Fast Times at the 2025 BMW Berlin Marathon
The 2025 BMW Berlin Marathon - September 21, 2025
The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON inspires with records, diversity, and a unique energy that radiates throughout the city. It is one of the largest marathons in the world. For those looking for something special, Berlin has something extraordinary in store. – BMW Berlin-Marathon Website
The BMW Berlin Marathon will be held for the 51st time tomorrow, September 21st. The historic six Abbott World Marathon Majors include the Berlin Marathon, as well as the marathons in Tokyo, Boston, Chicago, New York City, and London. The Sydney Marathon in Australia was added as the seventh World Major and was held in August of this year for the first time with this elite status.
The Sis Star Medal - World Marathon Majors
Runners who complete all six of the original World Marathon Majors receive the prestigious Six Star Finisher Medal, a decorative medal that features six distinctive interlocking stars, one for each race. Following 2024, approximately 11,000 athletes have earned the Six Star Finishers Medal, representing over 100 countries.
The 51st Running of the Berlin Marathon to be Held September 21
This year’s Berlin Marathon will consist of approximately 80,000 athletes, including runners (around 60,000), handcyclists, wheelchair athletes, and skaters. The 26.2-mile course, known for its mostly flat terrain, starts and finishes on StatBe des 17. Juni, a street near the Brandenburg Gate. The flat course has yielded many world records over the years, and should prove fast again tomorrow. The start is conducted in four waves beginning at 9:15 CET.
The Elite Men's Field
The 2025 men’s field will feature Milkesa Mengesha (Ethiopia), the defending champion, who won the 2024 race in a time of 2:03:17. He is running again this year and will be a favorite along with elite runners Sabastian Sawe (Kenya), Kengo Suzuki (Japan), and Gabriel Geay. The men’s course record was set by Eliud Kipchoge in 2022 at 2:01:09.
The Elite Women's Field
The women’s defending champion, Tigist Ketema, who won the 2024 race in a time of 2:16:41, will not run this year’s race, instead opting to compete in the London Marathon. With Ketema out of the race, favorites in the women’s field include Rosemary Wanjiru (Kenya) and Honami Maeda (Japan). The women’s course record was set by Tigist Assefa in 2023 at 2:11:53.
How to Watch the Berlin Marathon in the U.S.A.
The 2025 Berlin Marathon will be streamed live on FloTrack in the U.S. beginning at 3:00 a.m. September 21st, with the elite runners starting at 3:15 a.m.